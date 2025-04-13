Rory McIlroy vs. Bryson DeChambeau: Round 4 Matchup Bets for the Masters
We're in for a historic final round at the Masters that'll be talked about for years to come. Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will go out as the final pairing in what many people believe will be a one-on-one duel for the Green Jacket.
If you don't have any action on either golfer, or if you're looking for more, you can still place some bets ahead of the final round. You can check out the live odds to win here, but in this article, I'm going to break down three matchup bets I like for Sunday, including who I think will win between McIlroy and DeChambeau.
Masters Round 4 Matchup Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Rory McIlroy -125 vs. Bryson DeChambeau
- Jason Day +120 vs. Ludvig Aberg
- Davis Thompson -140 vs. Tom Hoge
Rory McIlroy -125 vs. Bryson DeChambeau
DeChambeau is somehow two shots back from the lead heading into the final round at the Masters despite losing strokes on the field with his approach play, something that's almost unheard of in a pro golf event, let alone a major. I may be proven wrong, but I don't think gaining over two strokes a round with his chipping and over 1.5 strokes a round with his putting is sustainable. I wouldn't be shocked if he falls off on Sunday, failing to give McIlroy a run for his money.
I'll take Rory to win their head-to-head matchup. He's gaining strokes in all four areas and is gaining a blistering +4.57 strokes per round from tee-to-green. This may be the best version of him we've seen.
Jason Day +120 vs. Ludvig Aberg
Keeping with my strategy of fading golfers whose approach play has been the weakest part of their game through the first three rounds of the event, I'm also going to bet against Ludvig Aberg, who has gained just +0.04 strokes per round with his irons. Day has been the better golfer with his irons of the two, and if he can straighten out his driver in the final round, he's going to be in a great spot to take down the Swede.
I love this bet at plus-money odds.
Davis Thompson -140 vs. Tom Hoge
Davis Thompson is fourth in the field this week in strokes gained: tee-to-green, gaining +2.55 on the field per round. A bad putter has kept him from truly contending, but his irons are going to continue to keep giving him birdie looks.
I don't think great chipping alone can win the Masters, but I do think bad chipping can lose the Masters, and that is what has happened to Tom Hoge. He's losing 1.25 strokes per round around the greens, which is a recipe for disaster on Sunday.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!