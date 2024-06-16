Rory McIlroy vs. Patrick Cantlay: U.S. Open Round 4 Matchup Bets
We're in for an exciting final round at the U.S. Open.
Bryson DeChambeau holds the three-stroke lead and is the betting favorite to win his second career major, but there are more ways to bet on the fourth round than wagering on who will win the whole thing.
Additionally, we can place matchup bets, also known as 2-ball bets. These wagers are on a golfer to finish with a lower final round score than the golfer they're paired with. I'm targeting two matchup bets for Sunday's finale, including one of the intriguing showdown between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay.
Let's dive into them.
All odds listed in this article via DraftKings Sportsbook
U.S. Open Final Round Matchup Bets
- Tony Finau +100 vs. Tyrrell Hatton
- Patrick Cantlay +170 vs. Rory McIlroy
Tony FInau vs. Tyrrell Hatton Prediction
We didn't quite hit our bet fading Tyrrell Hatton in Round 3, but we're going to go back to the well and try to do it again in Round 4. Hatton is gaining the majority of his strokes with his chipping, which isn't sustainable for a four-round tournament and we saw him start to regress on Saturday. Don't be surprised if that continues to happen on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Tony Finau has been gaining 1.47 strokes per round with his irons per tournament, a much better sign for sustained success through Round 4.
At plus-money, I'm going to support that line of thinking and take Finau to beat his playing partner in Hatton.
Patrick Cantlay vs. Rory McIlroy Prediction
Do you think there's a 67.21% chance Rory McIlroy will finish with a lower score than Patrick Cantlay on Sunday? I certainly don't. I won't argue McIlroy won't or can't go lower, but -205 odds is too steep of a price for a golfer who has been inconsistent at majors for a decade.
Cantlay has also been the better ball striker this event, outgaining McIlroy in strokes gained: approach, +1.25 to +1.00 per round. If you ask me who I'd rather take between the better driver and the golfer with the better iron and short game, I'm going to take the latter every single time, especially when they're available at +170 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!