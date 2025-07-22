Royals vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
The Chicago Cubs have fallen out of first place in the NL Central due to the Milwaukee Brewers’ 11-game winning streak, and they’re coming off a loss to the Kansas City Royals in their series opener on Monday night.
On Tuesday, the Cubs have lefty Matthew Boyd (2.34 ERA) on the mound as they look to end a two-game skid. He’ll be opposed by veteran Rich Hill, who is making his first appearance of the 2025 season.
Last season, Hill appeared in four games for the Boston Red Sox and posted a 4.91 ERA.
The Royals are in third in the AL Central, but they’re on the outside of the playoff picture by a significant margin, sitting 4.5 games back of the final wild card spot. Can they build on Monday’s win with a victory tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Royals vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (+103)
- Cubs -1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Royals: +213
- Cubs: -268
Total
- 9 (Over -106/Under -115)
Royals vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Rich Hill (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd (10-3, 2.34 ERA)
Royals vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ, FDSKC
- Royals record: 49-52
- Cubs record: 59-41
Royals vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matthew Boyd OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (+105)
I’m looking to a plus-money prop for Boyd on Tuesday, as the Cubs lefty has pitched at least six innings (18 outs) in 10 of his 13 starts since May 1.
The Royals are one of the worst offenses in MLB, ranking 28th in runs scored, 25th in OPS and 19th in batting average, and I’d expect them to struggle with Boyd, who enters this start with a 2.34 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP.
So far this season, Boyd is averaging 17.6 outs recorded over his 19 appearances.
Royals vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Can the Cubs snap their two-game skid?
I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Cubbies should bounce back with Boyd on the mound:
Matthew Boyd and the Chicago Cubs dropped their series opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, but they’ll aim to bounce back on Tuesday as massive home favorites.
Chicago has thrived in Boyd’s starts this season, going 11-8 while he’s posting a 10-3 win/loss record.
On Tuesday, the Royals will send veteran left-hander Rich Hill on the mound for his first start in 2025 after he posted a 4.91 ERA in four games with the Boston Red Sox last season.
I can’t trust Hill to shut down this Cubs offense that ranks in the top five in MLB in runs scored this season.
Chicago has also been elite at home (32-18), and I’ll bet on it stopping this two-game skid on Tuesday.
Pick: Cubs -1.5 (-125 at DraftKings)
