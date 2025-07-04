Royals vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 4
The Kansas City Royals sit at 41-47, so they need to find some momentum in a hurry if they want to get back in the hunt for a wild card spot in the American League. The good news is they're fresh off a win against the Mariners and they'll be starting one of their best pitchers in Kris Bubic on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague showdown.
Royals vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Royals -1.5 (+160)
- Diamondbacks+1.5 (-190)
Moneyline
- Royals -105
- Diamondbacks -115
Total
- Over 8.5 (+100)
- Under 8.5 (-120)
Royals vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Kris Bubic, LHP (6-6, 2.25 ERA)
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (3-4, 5.13 ERA)
Royals vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, Dbacks.TV, MLBN (out-of-market only), 12 News KPNX
- Royals Record: 41-47
- Diamondbacks Record: 43-44
Royals vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Maikel Garcia Home Run (+1000) via BetMGM
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Maikel Garcia of the Royals to hit a home run:
Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight against the Kansas City Royals, and he has a 5.13 ERA while giving up 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched. With him being a lefty, we can take advantage of his start tonight by targeting a member of the Royals lineup that has found success against left-handed arms.
That led me to Maikel Garcia of the Royals, whose slugging percentage improves from .445 against righties to .563 against lefties. Three of his eight home runs this season have also been against lefties, despite having significantly fewer looks against left-handed arms. He's a great look tonight at 10-1 odds.
Royals vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
My best bet of the entire day is for the Royals to take down the Diamondbacks in Arizona. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
The Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks are set to face off in what's a lopsided pitching matchup, but even with that being the case, it's the team with the better starter that's set as the slight underdog.
Kris Bubic (2.25 ERA) of the Royals will take on Eduardo Rodriguez (5.13 ERA) of the Diamondbacks. It's not just the starters that sway heavily in favor of the Royals. Kansas City's bullpen ranks sixth in bullpen ERA at 3.54, while the Diamondbacks come in at 28th at 5.26.
The Diamondbacks' bats aren't nearly good enough to make up for the advantage the Royals have on the mound tonight. I'll bet Kansas City at -105.
Pick: Royals -105
