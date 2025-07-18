Royals vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
The Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins both need to get hot in the second half of the season if either of them want to be in the playoff picture in the final stretch of the season.
The two teams will face-off in an interleague series over the weekend and whichever team comes out on top will receive some much needed momentum heading into the second half of the season.
Royals vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Royals -1.5 (+134)
- Marlins +1.5 (-164)
Moneyline
- Royals -126
- Marlins +104
Total
- Over 7.5 (-115)
- Under 7.5 (-105)
Royals vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Seth Lugo, RHP (6-5, 2.67 ERA)
- Miami: Sandy Alcantara, RHP (4-9, 7.22 ERA)
Royals vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, CBS Miami (WFOR)
- Royals Record: 47-50
- Marlins Record: 44-51
Royals vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+475) via DraftKings
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Bobby Witt Jr. to hit a home run on Friday night:
Sandy Alcantara has struggled for the Miami Marlins this season. Not only does he have a 7.22 ERA on the season, but he's also given up 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is his highest rate in his career. I'm going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Bobby Witt Jr. to hit a home run. He has 14 dingers on the season, and he's leading the team in slugging percentage at .504. Let's bet on him hitting a 15th home run tonight.
Royals vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
One of my best MLB bets for tonight is for the Royals to take down the Marlins. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
This is simply a fade of Sandy Alcantara, who has been horrific this season. He has a 7.22 ERA and a 1.484 WHIP on the season, and the Marlins are 7-11 in his starts. Things have only gotten worse for him of late. He has a 9.53 ERA over his last three starts. The Marlins deserve to be significantly bigger underdogs when they have Alcantara on the mound. Let's trust the Royals to take advantage of this spot and start the unofficial second half of the season on the right foot.
Pick: Royals -120
