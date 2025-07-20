Royals vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 20
Can the Miami Marlins pull off a sweep on Sunday afternoon?
Miami is now third in the NL East after winning four games in a row, but it is set as a home underdog on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals and All-Star Kris Bubic.
However, the Marlins are starting righty Janson Junk (2.68 ERA), who has been one of the team’s better options on the mound in 2025.
Miami followed up an 8-7 on Friday with a 3-1 victory on Saturday, and oddsmakers have set the total for Sunday’s action at just 7.5 runs.
Here’s a look at the odds from some of the best betting sites, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday’s afternoon matchup.
Royals vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Royals -1.5 (+138)
- Marlins +1.5 (-169)
Moneyline
- Royals: -123
- Marlins: +101
Total
- 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Royals vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Kris Bubic (7-6, 2.48 ERA)
- Miami: Janson Junk (4-1, 2.68 ERA)
Royals vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 20
- Time: 1:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: loanDepot park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSFL, FDSKC
- Royals record: 47-52
- Marlins record: 46-51
Royals vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Janson Junk UNDER 0.5 Walks (+180)
This season, Junk ranks in the 100th percentile in walk percentage, allowing just four free passes in 50.1 innings of work. Across 10 appearances, Junk has seven where he did not allow a single free pass.
This is a great matchup for him to add to that, as the Royals have drawn the fewest walks in MLB this season (233).
The Marlins righty has been in command of his pitches all season long, and he’s a steal at this price on Sunday.
Royals vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why I think this pitching matchup is a perfect spot to take an UNDER:
The Kansas City Royals have hit the UNDER in 61.2 percent of their games this season (60-38-1), and I think they’re in line for yet another low-scoring game in their series finale with the Miami Marlins.
This matchup features two solid starters, as All-Star Kris Bubic (2.48 ERA) gets the ball for Kansas City against Miami’s Janson Junk (2.68 ERA, 2.14 FIP).
Bubic has just one start all season long that he’s allowed more than three earned runs, and the Royals have a solid bullpen behind him, ranking eighth in MLB in bullpen ERA.
As for Junk, he’s allowed just two earned runs in three starts in July and ranks in the 58th percentile in expected ERA and the 100th percentile in walk percentage this season. He should be able to shut down a Kansas City lineup that is 29th in MLB in runs scored in 2025.
At 7.5, this total is a little too high for my liking on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
