Royals vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
Well, the Boston Red Sox can’t be stopped.
Boston has won seven games in a row and nine of its last 10 to move into second place in the AL East and the top wild card spot in the American League.
Now, the Sox are looking to complete a sweep of the Kansas City Royals before they head West for a weekend series with the San Diego Padres.
Boston is favored in the latest odds at many of the best betting sites, but there’s an argument to be made that the Royals have the better starting pitcher in this matchup.
Michael Wacha (3.38 ERA) will get the ball for Kansas City against newly-acquired Dustin May (4.85 ERA), who has struggled over the last couple of months while he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Can May turn things around in Boston?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Wednesday’s action.
Royals vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-172)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+141)
Moneyline
- Royals: +119
- Red Sox: -144
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -109)
Royals vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Michael Wacha (5-9, 3.38 ERA)
- Boston: Dustin May (6-7, 4.85 ERA)
Royals vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 6
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FDSKC
- Royals record: 56-58
- Red Sox record: 64-51
Royals vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Bobby Witt Jr. is worth a bet against Dustin May:
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. is taking on the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, and they’ll have trade deadline acquisition Dustin May on the mound for the first time in a Boston uniform.
May came over from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, as he’s posted a 4.85 ERA with 16 home runs allowed in 19 appearances this season.
In his career against Witt, May has allowed one hit in three at bats – that hit just happened to be a home run.
Witt has homered 16 times in 2025 and all 16 of those long balls have come against right-handed pitching. Plus, the Royals star has a .925 OPS over the last two weeks (11 games), hitting a pair of homers in the process.
Bettors could do a lot worse in this market on Wednesday night.
Royals vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Boston’s been on a tear, but I’m going to take a chance on the winning streak coming to an end on Wednesday night.
Wacha is the stronger starting pitcher in this matchup, and even though the Kansas City offense has struggled this season, it may not need to get him a ton of run support to win this game.
The veteran right-hander has allowed one earned run or less in four straight starts, including eight innings of three-hit, one-run ball in a recent win over the surging Toronto Blue Jays.
Meanwhile, May ranks in just the 17th percentile in expected ERA this season (4.91), and he’s allowed four or more earned runs in three of his last five starts. After posting a 1.06 ERA through his first three outings of 2025, May has a 5.59 ERA since.
I have a hard time trusting him to get the win in his first game in a Boston uniform.
If the Sox come back to earth a bit on offense against Wacha, Kansas City should be in a prime position to salvage this series finale.
Pick: Royals Moneyline (+119 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
