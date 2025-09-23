Ryder Cup Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup week is officially here!
One of the best betting events of the sports calendar is set to take place this week as Team USA and Team Europe tee it up at Bethpage Black in New York. The home team has won the last five Ryder Cups, including the 2023 edition of the event, in which Europe took down the Americans by a final score of 16½-11½.
Team USA will try to keep that trend going by winning the competition this week and they are favored in the odds to do so. Europe will try to win on American soil for the first time since the Miracle at Medinah in 2012.
Let’s dive into everything you need to know to bet this week's event.
All odds listed in this article via FanDuel Sportsbook
Ryder Cup odds
- Team USA -145
- Team Europe +170
- Tie +1000
Ryder Cup how to watch
- Friday: 7 a.m.–6 p.m. ET (USA)
- Saturday: 7 a.m.–6 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Sunday: 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (NBC)
Ryder Cup History
- All-Time Record: Team USA Leads 27–15–2
- Defending Champion: Team Europe (2023)
Ryder Cup Rosters
Team USA Roster
- Scottie Scheffler
- J.J. Spaun
- Xander Schauffele
- Russell Henley
- Harris English
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Justin Thomas
- Collin Morikawa
- Ben Griffin
- Cameron Young
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
Team Europe Roster
- Rory McIlroy
- Robert MacIntyre
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Justin Rose
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Shane Lowry
- Sepp Straka
- Ludvig Aberg
- Viktor Hovland
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Jon Rahm
Ryder Cup Best Bets
Team Europe to Win (+170)
I’ve been on Team Europe all year. With the recent odds shifting toward the USA, I love Europe even more. The depth of Team USA has typically been its strength, but now it’s Europe that will enter the competition with the better depth, with players like Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm being on the team via captain’s picks.
One of the big advantages Team USA has historically had when the matches have been on American soil is choosing a course where they can lean on their biggest advantage—their length off the tee—which is why they chose Bethpage Black as a venue. Unfortunately for them, Europe is as long off the tee as they’ve ever been. Members of Team Europe make up four of the seven longest drivers teeing it up this week.
Should Team USA be favored? Sure. Should they be as big of favorites as they are? I certainly don’t think so. Give me the Europeans.
Top Overall Rookie: Ben Griffin +380
In terms of individual players, Ben Griffin is one I’m targeting to have a strong tournament. He might be the most underrated golfer on the planet right now. He’s the third-best American in terms of true total strokes gained over the past six months behind only Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau. He also has the length off the tee to be a great course fit for Bethpage Black.
The other four rookies are Russell Henley, Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun and Rasmus Hojgaard. Of that group, I think Griffin has the best chance to be the perfect mix of competing in enough rounds and also converting those matches to points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!