Ryder Cup Hole in One Odds, History, and Prediction at Bethpage Black

Iain MacMillan

Jon Rahm is expected to be one of the best golfers on Team Europe at this year's Ryder Cup.
Jon Rahm is expected to be one of the best golfers on Team Europe at this year's Ryder Cup. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

We are just a couple of days away from the opening tee shot of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

There are plenty of ways to bet on this marquee event, but in this article, I’m going to focus on one of the most electric things that can happen in golf: a hole in one. Let’s take a look at the history of aces at the Ryder Cup, the odds for one to happen this week, and then I’ll break down which side of the bet you should put your money on.

Ryder Cup Hole in One History

There hasn't been a hole in one at the Ryder Cup since 2006 when both Paul Casey and Scott Verplank recorded one. Five of the six recorded aces were achieved by the European side.

YEAR

PLAYER

TEAM

COURSE

1973

Peter Butler

Great Britain & Ireland

Muirfield

1993

Nick Faldo

Europe

The Belfry

1995

Costantino Rocca

Europe

Oak Hill

1995

Howard Clark

Europe

Oak Hill

2006

Paul Casey

Europe

The K Club

2006

Scott Verplank

USA

The K Club

2025 Ryder Cup Hole in One Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Will there be a hole in one?

  • Yes +400
  • No -600
  • 2 or more holes in one: +2800
  • Hole 3 hole in one: +2000
  • Hole 8 hole in one: +2200
  • Hole 14 hole in one: +1000
  • Hole 17 hole in one: +1900
  • Session 1 hole in one: +3500
  • Session 2 hole in one: +1800
  • Session 3 hole in one: +3500
  • Session 4 hole in one: +1800
  • Session 5 hole in one: +1200

2025 Ryder Cup Hole in One Prediction

As boring as it sounds, -600 is actually a great value on there not being a hole in one. We have only seen six all-time and none since 2006. There just aren’t enough matches being played and opportunities at one taking place for a +400 bet to be worth it. +400 odds indicate a 20% implied probability of an ace occurring, and based on history, I think the true odds of one taking place are far lower.

With that being said, recommending a -600 bet is boring for the majority of us, so let’s look in a different direction. I’m surprised that the 8th hole has the longest odds of the par-3s to see a hole in one. It's not as short as some others, but the elevated green and a ridge that can be used as a backboard for front hole locations make it seem potentially ripe for a hole in one, depending on the pin location. If you want to make a long shot bet on an ace, I'd recommend targeting Hole 8.

Pick: Hole in One on Hole 8 (+2200) via DraftKings

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

