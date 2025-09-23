Ryder Cup Hole in One Odds, History, and Prediction at Bethpage Black
We are just a couple of days away from the opening tee shot of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
There are plenty of ways to bet on this marquee event, but in this article, I’m going to focus on one of the most electric things that can happen in golf: a hole in one. Let’s take a look at the history of aces at the Ryder Cup, the odds for one to happen this week, and then I’ll break down which side of the bet you should put your money on.
Ryder Cup Hole in One History
There hasn't been a hole in one at the Ryder Cup since 2006 when both Paul Casey and Scott Verplank recorded one. Five of the six recorded aces were achieved by the European side.
YEAR
PLAYER
TEAM
COURSE
1973
Peter Butler
Great Britain & Ireland
Muirfield
1993
Nick Faldo
Europe
The Belfry
1995
Costantino Rocca
Europe
Oak Hill
1995
Howard Clark
Europe
Oak Hill
2006
Paul Casey
Europe
The K Club
2006
Scott Verplank
USA
The K Club
2025 Ryder Cup Hole in One Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Will there be a hole in one?
- Yes +400
- No -600
- 2 or more holes in one: +2800
- Hole 3 hole in one: +2000
- Hole 8 hole in one: +2200
- Hole 14 hole in one: +1000
- Hole 17 hole in one: +1900
- Session 1 hole in one: +3500
- Session 2 hole in one: +1800
- Session 3 hole in one: +3500
- Session 4 hole in one: +1800
- Session 5 hole in one: +1200
2025 Ryder Cup Hole in One Prediction
As boring as it sounds, -600 is actually a great value on there not being a hole in one. We have only seen six all-time and none since 2006. There just aren’t enough matches being played and opportunities at one taking place for a +400 bet to be worth it. +400 odds indicate a 20% implied probability of an ace occurring, and based on history, I think the true odds of one taking place are far lower.
With that being said, recommending a -600 bet is boring for the majority of us, so let’s look in a different direction. I’m surprised that the 8th hole has the longest odds of the par-3s to see a hole in one. It's not as short as some others, but the elevated green and a ridge that can be used as a backboard for front hole locations make it seem potentially ripe for a hole in one, depending on the pin location. If you want to make a long shot bet on an ace, I'd recommend targeting Hole 8.
Pick: Hole in One on Hole 8 (+2200) via DraftKings
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
