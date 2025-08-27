Ryder Cup Odds: Team USA's Odds Drop Amid Captain's Picks Controversy
Team USA is set to announce its official roster for the 2025 Ryder Cup today. Team Europe will announce its final roster on Monday, September 1.
Today's announcement by the Americans comes with plenty of discussion and fanfare. Keegan Bradley was announced as the team's captain last summer. The decision came after Netflix's golf series, "Full Swing," showed the behind-the-scenes footage of him not being selected to be on the 2023 edition of the team.
Many people believed that Bradley, aged 39, wouldn't be in the running to make the team this time around, therefore making him an ideal captain as someone who's connected to and regularly competes alongside the top American golfers. Bradley went on to play some of the best golf of his career, winning the Travelers Championship and finishing 12th on the PGA Tour's money list and 11th in the Ryder Cup standings.
That leaves him in an interesting spot. He didn't play well enough to get an automatic bid to be on the team as a player, but he arguably played well enough to be a captain's pick, finishing inside the top 12. Of course, to be a captain's pick, he'd have to be picked by himself. There has only been one playing captain in Ryder Cup history, Arnold Palmer in 1963.
Tiger Woods served as a playing captain for Team USA at the 2019 Presidents Cup, but this isn't the Presidents Cup, and Keegan Bradley isn't Tiger Woods.
The decision has caused major debate about whether or not Bradley should pick himself. Many people believe he rightfully should, as he's one of the top 12 American golfers in the world right now, whereas others believe his being both a captain and a player on the team will hurt Team USA's chances.
The betting market has responded. In July, Team USA was a -145 favorite to win the Ryder Cup, an implied probability of 59.18%. Today, on the day that Bradley announced his captain's picks, the odds have fallen to -130.
Ryder Cup Odds
- Team USA -130
- Team Europe +145
- Tie +1100
