Is Sabrina Ionescu Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sun vs. Liberty)
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu missed the team's last matchup against the Atlanta Dream due to a foot injury, and she's listed as questionable on Monday night against the Connecticut Sun.
Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison are all questionable for this matchup as New York aims to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses.
The potential return of Stewart could be big for the Liberty, as they are just 5-8 without her this season, but Ionescu's injury is also a cause for concern. The star guard had a big game in a win over the Minnesota Lynx last week, but it appears she could be dealing with a multi-game injury.
The Liberty were 14-point favorites at DraftKings on Sunday afternoon, but that line has since moved a few points to New York -12 or New York -12.5 (depending upon the betting site).
If Ionescu were to sit, it could be an issue for New York and its ball-handling. Ionescu and Cloud are the team's primary playmakers at the guard spot, and both are up in the air for Monday night.
This season, Ionescu is averaging 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from 3. Her status is worth monitoring before betting the Liberty -- who are just 13-22-2 against the spread this season -- on Monday.
New York has fallen to the No. 5 seed in the standings, so it would love to make a late season push if Ionescu and Stewart can return to the lineup at full strength.
