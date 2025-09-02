Is Sabrina Ionescu Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Liberty vs. Valkyries)
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has not played since Aug. 25 due to a toe injury, but she's listed as questionable on Tuesday night against the Golden State Valkyries.
The Liberty have not been able to escape the injury bug in the 2025 season, as Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones have all missed time, with Stewart missing a massive stretch in August that really hurt New York in the standings.
The Liberty are the No. 5 seed in the WNBA standings, and while they've clinched a playoff spot, they'd love to move up in the standings ahead of end of the regular season. The best betting sites have set New York as a six-point road favorite -- even with Ionescu questionable -- against Golden State.
This season, Ionescu is averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc.
With the star guard up in the air for this matchup, I'm looking to a prop bet for Stewart as my favorite prop of the night.
Best New York Liberty Prop Bet vs. Golden State Valkyries
- Breanna Stewart OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-140)
Stewie has been on a minutes limit since returning to action, but she’s grabbed at least five rebounds in each game since returning, clearing this number twice.
Now, Stewart takes on a Golden State team that ranks 10th in the WNBA in rebounding percentage in 2025.
The former league MVP is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game in 2025, so I don’t think it’s too crazy to bet on her to hit around her season average, especially since she played more normal minutes (27:08) in her last game.
