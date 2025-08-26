Saints' Decision to Name Spencer Rattler Starting QB Tanks Tyler Shough's OROY Odds
The New Orleans Saints have named Spencer Rattler as their starting quarterback in the 2025 season, as the second-year prop beat out rookie Tyler Shough.
A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shough had the fifth-best odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year before the end of preseason, sitting behind only Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Omarion Hampton -- who were all first-round picks.
However, since he failed to win the Saints' starting job, Shough has seen his odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year fall off a cliff. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Shough is now +3500 to win OROY, good for 14th overall.
Rattler winning the starting job will likely cost Shough valuable opportunities to rack up numbers and prove that he can be the best rookie in his class in the 2025 season. There's a chance that Shough doesn't end up playing at all in the 2025 season, although that would require Rattler having a big year.
Saints fans would love for that to happen, but it's highly unlikely after Rattler struggled in his reps in the 2024 season. A fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Rattler threw for 1,317 yards, four scores and five picks across seven games (six starts) in the 2024 season. New Orleans was 0-6 in the games that he started.
It would be surprising to see Shough sit behind Rattler all season long, but it's not a great sign for his OROY chances that he wasn't able to beat out the second-year quarterback.
The Saints are widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, so even if Shough does play, he may struggle to put up impressive numbers to put him in the conversation for this award.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
