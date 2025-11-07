Saints vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Carolina Rare Favorites)
The suddenly hot Carolina Panthers are favored by more than one point for the first time this season as they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers are coming off a 16-13 win in Green Bay, which was their fourth win in the last five games. Meanwhile, the Saints suffered another loss, their fourth straight, with their lone win this season coming against the Giants.
The oddsmakers have the Panthers as rare favorite sat the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup.
Saints vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints +5.5 (-112)
- Panthers -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Saints: +200
- Panthers: -245
Total
- 39.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has come down a point.
Can the Panthers cover as nearly-touchdown favorites?
Saints vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Saints vs. Panthers betting preview:
It seems crazy, but I like the Panthers as nearly touchdown favorites in this one. The Saints have proven to be one of the worst teams in the league with a point differential of -105 (138 to 243), including getting outscored 108 to 46 in the last four weeks.
The Panthers might be a sneaky team to watch in the second half of the season after finding something in the first half. While three of their five wins were by just three points, those were against the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Packers. They should be able to pull away from the Saints at home.
Pick: Panthers -5.5 (-108)
If you looked at this game before the season, or even in the first few weeks, you wouldn’t expect the teams to have combined for five wins – yet alone the Panthers getting to that number themselves. But they’ve been resilient in close games, and now have a chance to take it to a team that is worse than them.
The Saints rarely score more than 14 points, so the total makes sense, but the Panthers might make under bettors sweat.
Final Score Prediction: Panthers 24, Saints 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
