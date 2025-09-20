Saints vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are set to go to battle in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. The Seahawks are 1-1 after their Week 2 win against the Steelers, but now they're in a great spot when they welcome the 0-2 Saints to town, in what will be the Saints' first road game of the season.
You can find out the odds for the game in our betting preview. In this article, we're going to take a look at a few of my favorite player props, including a bet on Cooper Kupp to find the end zone.
Saints vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets
- Chris Olave OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Kenneth Walker III OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via DraftKings
- Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown (+210) via BetMGM
Chris Olave OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Chris Olave to go over his receiving yards total is my No. 10-ranked player prop for Week 3:
Chris Olave is starting to show signs that he's back to his former self. Despite previous injuries and playing for a bad Saints team, Olave is third in the NFL in targets this season with 23. He has hauled in 13 receptions off those 23 targets. He now faces the Seahawks, who have allowed 23.0 receptions per game through the first two weeks, along with 6.6 yards per pass attempt. Based on those numbers, Olave is underrated in the betting market.
Kenneth Walker III OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
I'm very high on Kenneth Walker this season, and his 105-yard performance against the Steelers last week is extremely promising moving forward. He's now averaging 5.4 yards per carry through the first two weeks. It's almost promising that he played 5% more snaps in Week 2 compared to Week 1. I think it's time to buy some stock in Kenneth Walker.
Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown (+210)
Cooper Kupp is the clear No. 2 target in the Seahawks' passing game. Only two pass-catchers have more than five targets so far this season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 23, and Kupp is in second with 12. With that in mind, Kupp is in a great spot to find the end zone in this game, which makes +210 great odds for this bet.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!