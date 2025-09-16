Saints vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks bounced back from a Week 1 loss by taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.
Now, they're in a great spot to advance to 2-1 when they host one of the worst teams in the NFL in Week 3. The New Orleans Saints have struggled to begin the year and there's no sign of things turning around for them.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC duel.
Saints vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saints +7.5 (-115)
- Seahawks -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Saints +300
- Seahawks -380
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-108)
- UNDER 41.5 (-112)
Saints vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept 21
- Game Time: 4:05 pm ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Saints Record: 0-2
- Seahawks Record: 1-1
Saints vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- Saints are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Saints are 1-6 straight up in their last seven road games
- Saints are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC West opponents
- Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Seahawks are 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games
- The OVER is 12-4 the last 16 times the Seahawks faced an NFC South opponent
Saints vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Chase Young, DE - Questionable
- Trevor Penning, OT - Questionable
- Vernon Broughton, DT - Doubtful
- Julian Blackmon, S - IR
- Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - IR
Seahawks Injury Report
- Nick Emmanwori, S - Questionable
- Devon Witherspoon, CB - Questionable
- Christian Haynes, G - IR-R
- Rylie Mills, DT - NFI-R
- Johnathan Hankins, DT - NFI-R
Saints vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch
- Kenneth Walker, RB - Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker has gotten off to a hot start for the Seattle Seahawks. He has averaged 5.4 yards per carry through the first two games, while adding four receptions for 17 yards. If the Seahawks' running game can continue to thrive, it's going to take a ton of pressure off Sam Darnold's shoulders.
Saints vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Seahawks in Seattle:
The betting public is in danger of pushing the "Saints aren't that bad" narrative this week after being within a score of both the Cardinals and 49ers. Don't fall for that trap. The Saints remain one of the worst teams in the entire NFL, and Spencer Rattler ranks 26th amongst all quarterbacks in EPA+CPOE through the first two weeks.
The Saints' defense hasn't been any better either, ranking 22nd in opponent EPA per play and 24th in opponent success rate. Now, they have to go out West to take on a Seahawks team that, while having some problems offensively, has looked extremely sharp on the defensive side of the ball. They may eat Rattler for lunch on Sunday.
Pick: Seahawks -7.5 (-105) via DraftKings
