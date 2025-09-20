Saints vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can Seattle Cover at Home?)
The Seattle Seahawks are off to a 1-1 start in the 2025 season, but they have a perfect opportunity to get over .500 in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints have dropped back-to-back games to the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, and while the betting public seems to think they’re better than oddsmakers are giving them credit for, the Saints are 0-2 against the spread this season.
Spencer Rattler (three touchdowns in Week 2) is going to be up and down this season, and Seattle has a top-10 defense through two weeks that could make things tough on this questionable Saints attack.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Seahawks as 7.5-point favorites at home in Week 3.
Each week at SI Betting, we’re attempting to predict the final score of each NFL game as a fun exercise to guide bettors in the total and spread bets for the week’s slate.
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting team, here’s where I’m leaning for this NFC matchup in Week 3.
Saints vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints +7.5 (-110)
- Seahawks -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints: +310
- Seahawks: -395
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There hasn’t been much line movement in this game, but the Saints have yet to cover a spread this season, even though they faced San Francisco 49ers’ backup quarterback Mac Jones in Week 2.
Saints vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
The betting public is in danger of pushing the "Saints aren't that bad" narrative this week after being within a score of both the Cardinals and 49ers. Don't fall for that trap. The Saints remain one of the worst teams in the entire NFL, and Spencer Rattler ranks 26th amongst all quarterbacks in EPA+CPOE through the first two weeks.
The Saints' defense hasn't been any better either, ranking 22nd in opponent EPA per play and 24th in opponent success rate. Now, they have to go out West to take on a Seahawks team that, while having some problems offensively, has looked extremely sharp on the defensive side of the ball. They may eat Rattler for lunch on Sunday.
Seattle’s defense slowed the San Francisco 49ers for most of Week 1, and it gave Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers some major problems in Week 2. Overall, Seattle is 12th in EPA/Play on defense and ranks 10th in the league in opponent yards per play.
Sam Darnold is going to need to avoid turnovers for the Seahawks to cover this number, but it was nice to see their running game bounce-back in Week 2.
New Orleans is allowing 4.2 yards per carry this season, so there’s a chance that the Seahawks will be able to keep that momentum going in Week 3.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 23, Saints 13
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
