Is Sam LaPorta Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Eagles)
The Detroit Lions will be without tight end Sam LaPorta in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a back injury.
LaPorta is set to miss at leas the next four games for Detroit, as it put him on injured reserve on Saturday. The star tight end will be eligible to return in Week 15 of the 2025 season.
This season, LaPorta has 40 receptions for 489 yards and three scores for the Lions, as he's been targeted 49 times in nine games.
With the star tight end out, the Lions will look elsewhere in the passing game as they attempt to upset the defending champs on Sunday night.
Here's a look at my favorite Lions prop bet for this Week 11 showdown.
Best Lions Prop Bet vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier today, I shared my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Sunday night, and I love Amon-Ra St. Brown to find the end zone with LaPorta out:
Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (+130)
This season, Amon-Ra St. Brown has found the end zone eight times in nine games, and he’s scored in two of the last three weeks.
Jared Goff always looks St. Brown’s way in big spots, and the former fourth-round pick has a whopping 82 targets and 64 receptions in just nine games. In the red zone, he’s been a major threat, racking up the third-most red-zone targets in the NFL (17). Only Davante Adams and Trey McBride have been targeted more inside the 20-yard line.
Brown has converted those 17 targets into 13 catches for 79 yards and seven scores. He also has 11 targets inside the 10-yard line, so a lot of these looks are coming in the end zone.
I think Brown is a steal at +130 to score in Week 11.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
