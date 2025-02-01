Satou Sabally 3-Team Trade Causes Massive Shift to WNBA Championship Odds
A blockbuster deal sent shockwaves through the WNBA world on Friday night, as the Dallas Wings traded away All-Star forward Satou Sabally in a three-team deal.
Sabally heads to Phoenix, which has already acquired Alyssa Thomas this offseason, while the Wings receive Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith (via Indiana) and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Fever, the third team in the deal, received guard Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick in the draft.
Here are the full terms:
Following the deal, there were some major changes to the WNBA championship odds. Phoenix went from +3000 after the Thomas trade to +1500 following the move to acquire Sabally.
In addition to that, the Fever shifted to +650 (from +1300) after adding Cunningham and free agent forward Natasha Howard.
Here's a breakdown of the WNBA title odds at this point in the offseason.
WNBA Championship Odds Following Satou Sabally Trade
- New York Liberty: +200
- Las Vegas Aces: +250
- Minnesota Lynx: +350
- Indiana Fever: +650
- Phoenix Mercury: +1500
- Connecticut Sun: +3500
- Los Angeles Sparks: +4000
- Atlanta Dream: +5000
- Seattle Storm: +7000
- Chicago Sky: +7000
- Dallas Wings: +8500
- Washington Mystics: +10000
- Golden State Valkyries: +20000
Phoenix Mercury WNBA Championship Odds Soar After Adding Satou Sabally
Phoenix is going all in to make a title run.
The Mercury have added All-Stars in Thomas and Sabally in recent days, and they're pairing her with Kahleah Cooper. While Diana Taurasi has not announced her decision for the 2025 season, the Mercury are sure making a convincing reason for her to say.
After opening this offseason at +5000, Phoenix is now one of the top choices in the WNBA to win the title.
Indiana Fever WNBA Championship Odds Climb After Natasha Howard Signing
Adding Cunningham helps, but Smith became expendable earlier on Friday after the Fever added Howard, who put up a career-high 17.6 points per game last season.
Indiana has also kept Kelsey Mitchell, giving Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston a terrific supporting cast. The Fever -- who made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season -- are now the No. 4 choice to win the title.
Dallas Wings WNBA Championship Odds Following Satou Sabally Trade
The Wings are in a full-blown rebuild, and this trade further solidifies it.
Now, Dallas holds the No. 1 and No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and it could add a star guard like Olivia Miles or Paige Bueckers with the top pick. The Wings aren't expected to contend sitting at +10000 to win the title.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
