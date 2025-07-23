Is Satou Sabally Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Mercury)
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally is expected to make her return to the lineup on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Dream, as she is no longer listed on the team’s injury report.
Sabally has missed the past four games, along with the WNBA All-Star Game, due to an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. The 6-foot-4 forward last played on July 3 in a road loss to the Dallas Wings and will look to shake off any rust as she re-enters the rotation.
Her return provides a timely boost to a Mercury squad that’s been bogged down with critical injuries. She has been a crucial piece for Phoenix since joining in the offseason, averaging a career-best 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 39.0 percent from the floor and 30.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The Mercury, currently 15-7 and holding the second-best record in the Western Conference, are also expected to get guard Kahleah Copper back in the lineup from a hamstring injury.
Oddsmakers still favor the Mercury by 7.5 points over Atlanta, likely factoring in Sabally’s return. The Dream, who are second in the Eastern Conference at 13-10, enter the matchup looking to snap a cold stretch in which they’ve lost three of their last four.
Phoenix is heading into one of the most challenging stretches of its schedule. After hosting Atlanta, the Mercury will face road tests at New York and Washington, followed by a tricky pair of away games at Indiana and another stop in Atlanta.
Dream vs. Mercury Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dream +7.5 (+164)
- Mercury -7.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Dream (-265)
- Mercury (+210)
Total
- Over 165 (-110)
- Under 165 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.