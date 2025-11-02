Seahawks vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Back Seattle on Road?)
Two NFC teams going in opposite directions face off in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday Night Football.
Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks are coming off their bye week, and they sit in a tie for first place in the NFC West at 5-2 this season. Seattle has gone 5-1 since losing its opener to the San Francisco 49ers, and Darnold has formed an elite connection with receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
As for the Washington Commanders, their season is hanging in the balance. Less than a year removed from making the NFC title game, Washington is just 3-5 in the 2025 season and facing an uphill battle to get back in the playoffs.
Jayden Daniels (hamstring) missed Week 8, and while he’s practiced this week, oddsmakers still have the Commanders set as home underdogs. Washington has dropped three games in a row, but it is 2-1 at home in 2025.
Can it pull off a win against a surging Seattle team that appears primed to make the playoffs this season?
Here’s a breakdown of my score prediction for Sunday Night Football between Seattle and Washington in Week 9.
Seahawks vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -3 (-115)
- Commanders +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -170
- Commanders: +142
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The Seahawks opened up as favorites in this game, and this line has stayed there with Seattle sitting at 5-2 this season and the Commanders on a three-game losing streak.
Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are coming off a bye, and they hold an impressive 5-2 record against the spread this season.
Seahawks vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s backing the Seahawks to win and cover in this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
The Seattle Seahawks still don't get the respect they deserve. The Seahawks are second in Net Yards per Play and first in DVOA, and Sam Darnold has ranked inside the top three in EPA+CPOE composite. On top of all that, they've been the best team in special teams DVOA as well.
The Seahawks have been far better than the betting market is giving them credit for, especially against a middling Commanders team. This is my best bet for the week.
It’s hard to look past all the impressive passing numbers that Seattle has put up this season (No. 1 in net yards per pass attempt, seventh in EPA/Pass), and it should be able to handle a Washington team that has taken a massive step back in 2025.
Even with the Commanders at home, they are just 26th in the NFL in yards per play allowed. I don’t think they'll be able to get enough stops to beat this Seattle team that seems poised to land a playoff spot in the NFC.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Commanders 20
