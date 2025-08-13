Is Shakira Austin Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Valkyries vs. Mystics)
Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin has been available to play quite often this season, suiting up in 27 or the team's 31 games so far.
That's a major turnaround from previous seasons when Austin was in and out of the lineup with injuries and occasionally hampered by a minutes limit.
However, the star forward is listed as questionable with a leg injury for Wednesday night's matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.
Washington is favored in this game in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, but it enters this matchup a few games back of the Valkyries in the standings. If Austin is unable to play, rookie forward Kiki Iriafen would likely have an expanded role on offense in this matchup.
Austin is one of the driving forces of the Mystics' attack, as she's averaging 12.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 2025 while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.
Washington really needs her offense going forward, as the team traded away All-Star guard Brittney Sykes ahead of the trade deadline. That's certainly limited Washington's ceiling offensively, and it's pushed the squad outside of the playoff picture in the W at this point in the season.
Given Austin's injury history, she'll be a player to monitor ahead of game time to see if she's able to play through her leg issue.
