Shocking Super Bowl Betting Trends Points to Eagles Upsetting Chiefs

Now that the Super Bowl 59 matchup has been set, we have two weeks to figure out which side we're going to bet on.
Some people will use stats to make their decision, others will back a gut feeling, and others will cite trends. If you're of the latter, you should take a look at one of the most mind-boggling Super Bowl trends going.
Super Bowl 59 Trends
TeamRankings has sent out three of the most interesting trends over the past 29 Super Bowls and all three of them point to the Eagles upsetting the Chiefs, or at least losing by a single point which would cover the 1.5-point spread.
The betting favorite is 9-18-2 against the spread in the past 29 editions of the game. With the Chiefs set as 1.5-point favorites, that would point towards the Eagles covering the 1.5-point spread as an underdog, which would likely be an outright win.
The most mind-blowing trends is that the team with the better record in the Super Bowl is 2-19-1 ATS the last 22 times there's been a record discrepancy in the matchup. You would assume the team with the better record would be the better team, but that hasn't been the case over a 22-game sample size. At 15-2 compared to the Eagles at 14-3, the Chiefs enter this game with the better record, another trend which points to the Eagles.
Finally, when teams have gone through the wild-card round to get to the Super Bowl, they have been 13-1-1 ATS. That is another trend that would point to the Eagles. With the No. 2 seed no longer getting a first round BYE, the Eagles had to host the Packers in the wild-card round and they got through them with relative ease. Meanwhile, Kansas City enjoyed the first round BYE, but if this trend holds up, it could lead to their doom.
Professional bettors tend to believe that trends are largely meaningless, especially when you cherry pick certain numbers to fit a narrative, but at the very least the trends listed above are interesting and something to keep in mind ahead of Super Bowl 60.
