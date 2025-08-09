Sky vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 9
It’s been a rough second half of the season for the Chicago Sky, as they’ve slipped to 8-22 in the 2025 season by losing nine of their last 10 games.
In the process, they’ve lost Angel Reese for multiple games to a back injury, which has severely limited the team’s ceiling on the offensive end.
On Saturday night, the Sky are massive road underdogs against the Indiana Fever (17-14), who are looking to hold on to a top-five spot in the WNBA standings even though Caitlin Clark is out with a groin injury.
Indiana has lost back-to-back games after winning five in a row, but it has a great chance to get back on track against the slumping Sky.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Saturday night’s matchup.
Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sky +12 (-110)
- Fever -12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +410
- Fever: -550
Total
- 166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Sky record: 8-22
- Fever record: 17-14
Sky vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – day-to-day
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Sydney Colston – day-to-day
- Aari McDonald – day-to-day
Sky vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kamilla Cardoso to Record a Double-Double (-140)
A first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Cardoso has really come on since the All-Star break, racking up seven triple-doubles in eight games.
She had her streak snapped in her last meeting when she grabbed just six boards, but since the break she’s averaging 13.8 points and 10.6 rebounds in over 30 minutes per game. If Reese remains out of the lineup with her back injury, Cardoso’s role will only expand on the offensive end.
In her last meeting with the Fever, Cardoso had 12 points and 12 rebounds in over 33 minutes of action.
Sky vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
The Sky have struggled on the offensive end in the 2025 season, ranking 12th in the league in offensive rating and 10th in effective field goal percentage.
With Reese banged up, I have a hard time betting on Chicago to keep this game close, but a 12-point spread isn’t ideal to lay with a Fever team that is down Clark.
So, instead I’m looking to the Sky’s team total, as they’ve failed to score over 77.5 points in six of their last 10 games. In the four games that they cleared this line, they scored 78 points three of those times. So, even when Chicago’s offense has been better, it’s still barely getting past this number.
Indiana – for all the injuries it has dealt with – is a decent defensive team, ranking eighth in defensive rating, eighth in opponent points per game and third in opponent 3-point percentage. The last time these teams matched up, Chicago scored 78 points in a 15-point loss at home.
I’ll fade the Sky on the road, where they are averaging just 77.9 points per game this season.
Pick: Sky Team Total UNDER 77.5 (-125 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.