Sky vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 21
Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty pulled out a gutsy win at home over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, vaulting them back into the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings.
On Thursday, the Liberty are massive favorites at the best betting sites in a clash against the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese.
Reese, who had missed time with a back injury, returned to action on Tuesday night and dropped 19 points in a six-point home loss to the Seattle Storm.
Chicago is well out of the playoff mix, having lost five games in a row and nine of its last 10, but can it cover the spread against the Liberty on Thursday?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Sky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sky +13 (-112)
- Liberty -13 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sky: +600
- Liberty: -900
Total
- 165 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sky vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Sky record: 8-26
- Liberty record: 22-13
Sky vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
- Ariel Atkins – probable
- Hailey Van Lith – probable
- Angel Reese – probable
Liberty Injury Report
- Breanna Stewart – out
- Nyara Sabally – out
- Isabelle Harrison – out
Sky vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 18.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Sabrina Ionescu tonight:
Even though she made a huge 3-point to put away the Lynx on Tuesday night, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is slumping in a big way at the moment.
She’s failed to score over 18.5 points in seven straight games and during that stretch she’s shooting just 32.0 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Ionescu is taking nearly 14 shots per game during that stretch, but it hasn’t been enough to push her over this number. While she will find some easy looks against a weak Chicago defense, there’s a chance the Liberty go up by so much that they sit her down the stretch.
New York has wins by 19 and 25 against Chicago this season, and Ionescu has cleared 18.5 points in just one of those matchups.
Until her shooting slump ends, she’s a tough player to trust in the prop market.
Sky vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Even with Angel Reese back in action, the Sky are nearly impossible to trust this season.
They are just 14-20 against the spread, and Chicago has dropped to last in the WNBA in net rating at -14.0.
In addition to that, the Sky rank last in the W in defensive rating and 12th in offensive rating, paling in comparison to the Liberty (third in offensive, fifth in defense, third in net).
New York has not been great against the spread either, but it is a much better team at home (14-4 straight up) than it has been on the road this season.
Since the Liberty have two wins by 19 or more points over the Sky this season, I see no reason to expect this game to be close on Thursday night.
Pick: Liberty -13 (-108 at DraftKings)
