Is Skyy Moore Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59)
Former second-round pick Skyy Moore is listed as doubtful for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Moore, who has an abdomen injury, has not played since Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.
This season, Moore has just three targets and has not made a catch, so even though he’s unlikely to play on Sunday – it isn’t a major loss for the Chiefs.
With Moore likely out, the Chiefs will lean on rookie Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown at receiver.
If you’re looking to bet on some Chiefs props, there is one receiver to watch in this matchup.
Best Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bet for Super Bowl LIX
This week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he believes that JuJu Smith-Schuster could be the “secret weapon” for the Chiefs on Sunday.
Here’s the first of two of his favorite props:
JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 1.5 Receptions (-130)
JuJu Smith-Schuster played 41% of offensive snaps against the Texans and then 58% of snaps against the Bills, clearly taking over as the No. 3 receiver for the Chiefs.
I also wouldn't be surprised if Kansas City uses him to try to create some mismatches in coverage. Hauling in at least two receptions is certainly in the books.
If you’re looking to get even bolder, here’s another prop that MacMillan has for JuJu:
JuJu Smith-Schuster Most Receiving Yards (+6600)
Take what I wrote above and apply it here. I can foresee a potential game script with Smith-Schuster being used to create some mismatches in coverage and if one of the top players, like A.J. Brown or Travis Kelce, doesn't have a big game, it could leave an opening for someone further down the depth chart to be the game's top receiver.
It's a long shot for a reason, but I think it's worth a sprinkle at 66-1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.