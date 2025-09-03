Sparks vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 3
Back-to-back wins have kept the Los Angeles Sparks in the mix for the No. 8 seed in the WNBA, but they have a tough road matchup on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Dream.
Atlanta is one of the best teams in the W this season, and it’s in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the league with just a few games left in the regular season.
As a result, the best betting sites have the Dream set as sizable favorites at home in this mid-week matchup.
LA has been a much better team on the road this season, and it kept that trend going by winning outright as an 8.5-point underdog against the Seattle Storm on Monday night.
Can Kelsey Plum and company pull off another upset with the Sparks needing every win they can get down the stretch of the regular season?
Let’s examine the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Sparks vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +7 (-110)
- Dream -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +240
- Dream: -298
Total
- 168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): PeachtreeTV, Spectrum SportsNet
- Sparks record: 19-20
- Dream record: 26-14
Sparks vs. Dream Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- None to report
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Sparks vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
Kelsey Plum’s points prop is the best value on the board on Wednesday – and it’s not even close.
This season, Plum is averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3. She's been hot as of late, scoring 20 or more points in 17 of her last 25 games and six of her last nine.
Plum had 27 points in her lone matchup with Atlanta this season, and I think this line is way too low for her in what should be a high-scoring matchup between two top-five offenses.
Sparks vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Could this be a high-scoring affair? I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is a great bet between these two elite offenses:
Two of the best offenses in the W facing off is a great spot to bet the OVER, especially since it has hit at a torrid rate for the Sparks this season.
Los Angeles is 25-13-1 to the OVER this season, as it combines a top-five offense with a bottom-three defense on a nightly basis.
These teams will play in back-to-back matchups, but they combined for 170 points in their lone meeting so far in 2025.
Los Angeles enters this game with the No. 5 offensive rating and the No. 10 defensive rating in the league, and it’s 12th in opponent points per game (87.9) this season.
The Dream are even better on offense, ranking No. 2 in offensive rating, and they recently brought guard Jordin Canada back from a hamstring injury, which should improve their attack.
Atlanta does have the No. 2 defensive rating in the W, but it allowed 82 points to this Sparks team earlier in the season.
L.A. loves to get out and run, ranking No. 1 in the league in pace, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a track meet in Wednesday’s matchup. The Sparks have hit the OVER at too high of a rate to pass up against another elite offense.
Pick: OVER 168.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
