Sparks vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, July 24
The Los Angeles Sparks have won three games in a row, including their last game against the Connecticut Sun on July 13, heading into Thursday’s matchup at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Sun have won just three games all season long, and they did hang tough with the Sparks earlier this month, losing by just four points in L.A.
After back-to-back wins over the Washington Mystics, the Sparks are hoping to keep their hot streak going as they try to sneak into the playoff picture in the second half of the 2025 season.
As for the Sun, they’re expected to get star guard Marina Mabrey back in the lineup on Thursday, as she’s listed as probable. Mabrey has not played since June 20 due to a knee injury.
CT is set as a home underdog in this matchup, but despite having just three wins this season, the Sun are 11-11 against the spread.
Here’s a breakdown of Thursday’s contest, including the latest odds, player props to bet and my prediction.
Sparks vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks -6 (-112)
- Sun +6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sparks: -258
- Sun: +210
Total
- 166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC SPORTS BOSTON, Spectrum SportsNet
- Sparks record: 9-14
- Sun record: 3-19
Sparks vs. Sun Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – day-to-day
Note: Brink participated in shootaround but did not play in the team’s game on Tuesday.
Sun Injury Report
- Marina Mabrey – probable
Sparks vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Note: These player prop selections were written before odds were released and are suggestions on past player performance.
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 3-Pointers Made
Simply put, Kelsey Plum is on a heater right now.
The All-Star guard has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in five straight games, shooting 51.6 percent from 3 over that stretch. Now, she gets a crack at the worst defense in the WNBA, a Sun team that she made three shots from deep against while scoring 23 points earlier this month.
She’s a great bet to stay hot on Thursday.
Sparks vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Even with Mabrey back in the lineup, I’m not sold on the Sun (-19.3 net rating this season) keeping this game within six points against a Sparks team that is rolling as of late.
Los Angeles put together back-to-back wins (and covers) against the Mystics, and it’s now 6-6 straight up on the road this season – much better than the team’s record at home.
With Cameron Brink nearing a return and Kelsey Plum shooting the ball at a high level – at least three 3-pointers made in five games in a row – Los Angeles has some value as a potential playoff team.
The Sun have been able to cover the spread at a high rate this season for such a bad team, but a lot of those games came when oddsmakers set the Sun as double-digit dogs.
Even with Mabrey back, I’m not sold on CT at this number, as it has kept just five games that Mabrey has played in within six points this season.
Pick: Sparks -6 (-112 at DraftKings)
