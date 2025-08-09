Sparks vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 9
The Los Angeles Sparks’ pursuit of a playoff spot continues on Saturday night, as they take on the No. 8-seeded Golden State Valkyries.
Both of these teams are 14-15 this season, but Los Angeles has been red hot as of late, winning three games in a row and eight of its last 10 to get into the playoff picture. Some of the Sparks’ recent success has coincided with the return of 2024 No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink.
Brink is back from a torn ACL, and she has put together some strong defensive showings in limited minutes as of late. On the offensive end, another former first-round pick – Rickea Jackson – has been on fire, scoring 20 or more points in each of her last three games.
As for Golden State, it has slipped in the standings with All-Star wing Kayla Thornton out for the season. Can the Valkyries take care of the Sparks at home to maintain their spot in the playoff picture?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Saturday night’s matchup.
Sparks vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks -1.5 (-110)
- Valkyries +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: -125
- Valkyries: +105
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 9
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): KPIX+ 44, Spectrum SportsNet
- Sparks record: 14-15
- Valkyries record: 14-15
Sparks vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- None to report
Valkyries Injury Report
- Kayla Thornton – out
Sparks vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rickea Jackson 15+ Points (-120)
Sparks wing Rickea Jackson has been on fire as of late, scoring 27. 25 and 20 points in her last three games while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3.
Over her last eight games, Jackson has scored 20 or more points six times, and she’s averaging 14.6 points per game for the season.
The scoring for the second-year wing has really turned up since the beginning of July, as she’s averaging 17.2 points per game across 12 games.
Even against a good defense like Golden State (sixth in defensive rating), Jackson is a must bet during this hot streak.
Sparks vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Golden State’s offense has been stuck in mud as of late, as the team has slipped to 10th in the W in offensive rating and has failed to score 80 or more points in six games in a row.
That’s going to be a problem against a Sparks team that is fourth in the WNBA in offensive rating and second in effective field goal percentage this season. Yes, Los Angeles is a bad defensive team when looking at the season-long numbers, but it more than makes up for that with a fast-paced attack.
While the Sparks have won eight of 10, the Valkyries are sinking at the moment, dropping back-to-back games and six of their last 10.
Los Angeles has also thrived on the road (9-6 this season), a shocking development for a team that is under .500.
I love the Sparks at this short price to leapfrog Golden State in the standings. The Valkyries simply don’t have enough offensive firepower with Thornton sidelined.
Pick: Sparks Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
