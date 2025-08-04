Spurs' 2026 NBA Finals Odds Following De'Aaron Fox Contract Extension
The San Antonio Spurs made a major move on Monday afternoon, inking star guard De'Aaron Fox to a four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension.
Fox was expected to extend with the Spurs after he was traded to the franchise during the 2024-25 season, but San Antonio landing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and taking guard Dylan Harper put some questions into whether or not the Spurs shell out top dollar for Fox.
It seems like San Antonio is completely content with Fox being the running mate to Victor Wembanyama, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the Spurs priced at +6000 to win the NBA Finals in the 2025-26 season.
While San Antonio isn't viewed as a top contender in the Western Conference, it does have the assets to execute a major trade if a star becomes available. One of those potential options could be Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he reportedly has yet to decide if he wants to request a trade from Milwaukee.
Regardless, the Spurs have an All-Star duo with Wemby and Fox, and they have some really talented young pieces, including reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.
Fox didn't play a ton of games with the Spurs last season due to an injury, but he finished the 2024-25 campaign averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from 3.
San Antonio currently has a win total of 43.5 and is -145 to make the playoffs at DraftKings.
