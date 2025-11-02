Spurs vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 2
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are one of three undefeated teams remaining heading into Sunday’s NBA action.
The Spurs (5-0) find themselves as road favorites against the Phoenix Suns, who picked up their second win of the 2025-26 season in an NBA Cup clash with the Utah Jazz on Friday.
Phoenix is down both Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in this matchup, leaving a lot of Devin Booker’s shoulders in this game.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s Western Conference clash.
Spurs vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs -5.5 (-110)
- Suns +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -230
- Suns: +190
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Arizona’s Family Sports
- Spurs record: 5-0
- Suns record: 2-4
Spurs vs. Suns Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
- Luke Kornet – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
- Lindy Waters III – out
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Green – out
- Dillon Brooks – out
- Isaiah Livers – doubtful
Spurs vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 5.5 Steals and Blocks (+105)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why I’m taking Wemby in this market against Phoenix:
Victor Wembanyama has gotten off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, and I’m looking forward to his defense in this matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
This season, Wemby is averaging 1.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game, clearing 5.5 steals and blocks in three of his five matchups. He’s set at plus money to do so on Sunday against a Phoenix team that is just 26th in the NBA in offensive rating this season.
The Suns also rank 25th in opponent steals per game and 13th in opponent blocks per game. With Wemby’s elite shot-blocking skill, I expect him to dominate a Suns offense that is down Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green in this matchup.
Spurs vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Spurs have yet to lose this season, and they are favored on the road against the Suns on Sunday with Brooks and Green out of the lineup.
The Suns are off to just a 2-4 start (although they are 2-1 at home), and they rank just 25th in the league in net rating. I’m not taking much away from Phoenix’s wins, as it beat the Utah Jazz on Friday and knocked off the Sacramento Kings earlier this season.
San Antonio, on the other hand, has the best net rating in the NBA (+13.3), and is 3-0-2 against the spread. The Spurs are one of my favorite spread bets of the night, as they’re still inside two possessions at this current number.
The Suns are just 26th in the league in offensive rating this season, while San Antonio has the No. 2 defense – anchored by Victor Wembanyama. I expect the Spurs to roll and move to 6-0 in the 2025-26 season.
Pick: Spurs -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
