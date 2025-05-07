Stars vs. Jets Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 2
There is one more series in the second round of the NHL Playoffs that is yet to begin, and it's a Central Division showdown between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars.
The two teams need miraculous Game 7 comebacks to advance to the second round, but now here they are, just hours away from puck drop in Game 1 of the conference semi-finals.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this marquee matchup.
Stars vs. Jets Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Puck Line
- Stars +1.5 (-290)
- Jets -1.5 (+225)
Moneyline
- Stars -110
- Jets -110
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-124)
- UNDER 5.5 (+102)
Stars vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 7
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Canada Life Centre
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Tied 0-0
Stars vs. Jets Best Prop Bet
- Jake Oettinger OVER 25.5 Saves (-125) via DraftKings
The Dallas Stars allowed the second-most shots on goal in the opening round at 32.48 per 60 minutes of play. Only the Kings (33.31) allowed more shots in the first round. This isn't a new issue either, as they allowed the most shots on goal among all 32 teams in the league from the All-Star break in February until the end of the season, allowing 32.98 shots on goal per game.
That means their goaltender, Jake Oettinger, is likely going to have a busy game tonight. I'll bet on him recording at least 26 saves in Game 1.
Stars vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm backing the Jets to get the job done on their home ice:
The Jets finished the regular season with the best record in the league, but the biggest argument against them is whether or not Connor Hellebuyck, who's on the verge of winning back-to-back Vezina Trophies, will have his best stuff tonight. He has struggled in the playoffs the past three years, but I'm hoping a big Game 7 win against the Blues in the opening round will be enough for him to get his confidence back.
The Stars have had plenty of issues defensively, and now they have to face one of the best defensive teams in the NHL. Winnipeg is worth a bet as a slight
Pick: Jets -105 via DraftKings
