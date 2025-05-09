Stars vs. Jets Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 3
The NHL Playoffs continue on Friday night, including Game 2 between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.
The Stars squeaked by the Jets in Game 1 and have a chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead with a second straight win in Winnipeg. Let's take a look at the odds, and then I'll break down my best bets.
Stars vs. Jets Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Stars +1.5 (-238)
- Jets -1.5 (+195)
Moneyline
- Stars +114
- Jets -135
Total
- 5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)
Stars vs. Jets How to Watch Game 2
- Date: Friday, May 9
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Canada Life Centre
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Series: Stars lead 1-0
Stars vs. Jets Best Prop Bet
- Jake Oettinger OVER 26.5 Saves (-110) via BetMGM
For the second straight game, I'm betting on Jake Oettinger to go OVER his saves total. I broke down why in today's edition of Top Shelf Picks:
No team in the NHL allowed more shots on goal in the second half of the season than the Dallas Stars. That problem has followed them into the postseason, where they have allowed 32.31 shots on goal per 60 minutes of play. That has led to Jake Oettinger being busy between the pipes on a nightly basis, and Game 1 was no different, seeing 31 shots and stopping 29 of them. He has made at least 27 saves in five of the Stars' eight playoff games so far this postseason. Let's bet on him reaching that number again tonight.
Stars vs. Jets Prediction and Pick for Game 2
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's game:
The Jets, who made a name for themselves in the regular season as a defensive powerhouse, have opened up their style of play in the playoffs. There were 5.52 expected goals in the first game of this series and a combined 24 high-danger scoring chances.
We have yet to see Connor Hellebuyck look like the goalie he was in the regular season, and I don't see enough evidence from these two teams to expect this to be a low-scoring game. I'll back the OVER.
Pick: OVER 5.5 (-120)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!