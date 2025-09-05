Steelers vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Can Rodgers Win Return to NY?)
Two teams with new quarterbacks battle in Week 1, and there’s a ton of storylines to watch in the New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers clash.
Aaron Rodgers makes his return to New York in Week 1, and he’ll face a tough Jets defense and new head coach Aaron Glenn.
New York has a former Steeler – Justin Fields – leading the way under center this season as New York attempts to get in the playoff field in the AFC.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for the final score of Steelers-Jets on Sunday.
Steelers vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Steelers -3 (-102)
- Jets +3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -155
- Jets: +130
Total
- 38.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
This is the lowest total on the board in Week 1, and for good reason. These are two teams that are built around their defenses, and Aaron Glenn’s Jets are likely going to be a run-heavy offense with Fields under center.
Steelers vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s backing Pittsburgh in this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every NFL game, every week:
Not to say Aaron Glenn isn't the long-term answer at head coach for the New York Jets, but I can't imagine a team with Justin Fields at quarterback being competitive against any competent team in the league this season.
Meanwhile, I'm cautiously optimistic about a Steelers team that has a few new faces in key positions this year. Aaron Rodgers looked much better in the final few games of the 2025 season, and his pairing with DK Metcalf at wide receiver is interesting to say the least.
I trust in Mike Tomlin, who knows how to defend against Fields, the former Steeler. Pittsburgh is the bet to make with the line still under the magic number of three.
The Steelers were 11-7 against the spread last season, so I don’t hate the idea of backing them as slight favorites, but I do think this game ends up going UNDER the total as well.
Both of these defenses were in the top half of the league in yards per play last season (New York was No. 3), and both of these quarterbacks have their drawbacks. Rodgers didn’t want to take many hits last season, and Fields is far from one of the better passers in the league.
I’m expecting a slug fest in Week 1.
Final Score Prediction: Steelers 17, Jets 16
