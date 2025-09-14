Storm vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for WNBA Playoffs Game 1
A’ja Wilson the Las Vegas Aces had arguably the most impressive turnaround in WNBA history in the 2025 season.
After sitting on the line for the No. 8 seed in the WNBA through the first half of the season, the Aces closed out the campaign on a 16-game winning streak to earn the No. 2 seed.
Now, Las Vegas will host the Seattle Storm in Game 1 of the first round on Sunday night.
These teams split their matchups during the regular season, but the best betting sites have the Aces set as home favorites against the Storm.
Can Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike lead the No. 7 seed to an upset win? It won’t be easy against an Aces team that is 17-5 at home in the 2025 season.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Game 1 of this first-round series.
Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm +5.5 (-108)
- Aces -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Storm: +205
- Aces: -250
Total
- 161 (Over -108/Under -112)
Storm vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Tied 0-0
Storm vs. Aces Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Aces Injury Report
- Kierstan Bell – questionable
Storm vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+105)
I love this matchup for Wilson on Sunday, as the Storm rank dead last in the WNBA in rebounding percentage (46.9 percent) this season.
Wilson is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game in 2025, but she did pick up 12 and 14 boards in her last two meetings with the Storm.
I’d expect the MVP candidate to play a ton of minutes in Game 1, and Wilson has seen her rebounding improve since the All-Star break, as she averaged 11.0 per game across 22 games.
Storm vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Aces in a moneyline parlay with the Atlanta Dream:
The Aces have won 16 games in a row ahead of Game 1 against the Storm, an insane winning streak for a team that looked like it may fall out of the playoff picture in the WNBA after a slow start to the season.
A’ja Wilson and company have a net rating of +15.4 over their last 15 games (the best mark in the W), and I think they’re massively undervalued against a Seattle Storm team that is seventh in net rating during that stretch and are just eighth in offensive rating for the entire season.
Las Vegas has the No. 2 defense in the W during this winning streak, and it ranks No. 1 in the league in offensive rating.
Plus, the Aces are 17-5 straight up at home this season. I expect them to win outright on Sunday.
When it comes to just betting on this game, I love the Aces at this number (5.5) to cover. Las Vegas has not only won 16 games in a row, but it’s improved its season-long ATS record to 23-20-1 in the process while the Storm are just 17-27 against the spread.
On top of that the Aces have won 12 of their 16 games on this streak by 16 or more points. I’ll back them to take Game 1 on Sunday night.
Pick: Aces -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
