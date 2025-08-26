Storm vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 26
A nightmare season injury-wise has continued for the Indiana Fever, as they’ve been unable to sustain losing multiple rotation pieces during the second half of the campaign.
The Fever have fallen to the No. 8 seed in the W after losing to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, and they’re clinging to their playoff hopes on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm.
A game-winning shot from Nneka Ogwumike gave the Storm a much-needed win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday, and they’ve moved up to the No. 6 seed as a result.
Still, just 1.5 games separate the Storm from the No. 9-seeded Los Angeles Sparks, so they’re far from safe in the playoff picture.
The best betting sites have the Storm set as slight favorites on the road in this matchup, but should bettors trust them to cover?
Let’s examine the odds, my favorite prop, and a prediction for this battle between two playoff hopefuls on Tuesday.
Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm -2 (-110)
- Fever +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -135
- Fever: +114
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Storm record: 20-18
- Fever record: 19-18
Storm vs. Fever Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Chloe Bibby – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
Storm vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 22.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mitchell should have a big game against Seattle:
Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been on fire as of late, scoring 38, 27 and 26 points in her last three games.
With guard injuries continuing to mount for Indiana, I expect Mitchell to get all the shots – and minutes – that she can handle in this matchup.
The All-Star guard had a 26-point game against Seattle earlier this season, although she shot just 3-for-16 from the field against the Storm in their last meeting. Still, Mitchell is averaging 20.7 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3.
She’s also scored 23 or more points in nine of her last 14 games (since the All-Star break), averaging 23.3 points per game during that stretch.
I expect her to continue to score at a high level, especially if she pushes 20 shot attempts. Since the break, Mitchell is taking 17.9 field goal attempts per game to go with 5.3 free throws per night.
Storm vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
Seattle hasn’t exactly been dominant as of late, going 4-6 in its last 10 games, but it has won three straight games heading into Tuesday night’s contest.
The Storm are fifth in net rating (+3.0) over their last 10 games, while the Fever have slipped to ninth (-2.9) in that category. Indiana’s defense has been the main issue, as it has fallen out of the top half of the W for the 2025 season and is just 10th over the team’s last 10 games.
With so many players out of the lineup, the Fever don’t have much room for error in any game – especially now that they’re on the brink of falling out of the playoff picture.
Seattle, on the other hand, appears to have found a groove with rookie Dominique Malonga (double-double on Sunday) really coming into her own.
I don’t trust the Storm to cover a big number – which I mentioned on Sunday before they needed a game-winner to beat Washington – but I do think they’re the team to trust in this matchup.
Until Clark returns, the Fever are a volatile team to bet on, as they’re just 10-9 at home and have the 10th-best net rating in the WNBA over their last 15 games.
Pick: Storm Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.