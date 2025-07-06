Storm vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 6
The New York Liberty are just 5-5 in their last 10 games and struggling to keep pace for the top spot in the WNBA standings heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Storm.
Seattle (11-7) has rebounded from a slow start, winning seven of its last 10 games behind some strong play from Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike. The Storm traded away Jewell Loyd in the offseason, but it hasn’t hurt the team so far in 2025.
Oddsmakers have the Liberty set as four-point favorites at home in this matchup, but New York has looked like a much different team without reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones.
Jones is expected to return from an ankle injury after the All-Star break, meaning New York will have to get by without her for the next several games.
I’m eyeing a player prop and a side in this matchup, but let’s first take a look at the latest odds for Sunday’s matinee matchup.
Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm +4 (-112)
- Liberty -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Storm: +160
- Liberty: -192
Total
- 168 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 6
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Storm record: 11-7
- Liberty record: 12-5
Storm vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Liberty Injury Report
- Jonquel Jones – out
- Annika Soltau – out
Storm vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Nneka Ogwumike OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Ogwumike is worth a look in this market on Sunday:
Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike is having a terrific 2025 season, averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from 3-point range.
The nine-time All-Star has been really solid on the glass this season, averaging her third-highest rebounds per game number of her entire career.
I love this matchup with the Liberty for Ogwumike, as New York is just 10th in the WNBA in rebounding percentage and it won’t have starting center Jonquel Jones (ankle) in the lineup in this game. Jones isn’t expected to return to action until after the All-Star break.
This should set up a big rebounding game from Ogwumike, especially since she picked up seven boards in her last matchup with New York. Overall, the veteran forward has seven or more rebounds in 12 of her 18 games in the 2025 season.
Storm vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
While the Liberty have not looked as good without Jones in the lineup, I do think this number is low enough to back them at home on Sunday.
New York is 7-1 straight up at Barclays Center this season, and I don’t think bettors should take much away from its road loss to Seattle earlier in the year.
In that game, both Jones and Sabrina Ionescu did not play for New York. Ionescu will be in action on Sunday, and the star guard should raise the ceiling of an offense that is one of the best in basketball.
The Liberty, despite their recent 5-5 stretch, have the second-best offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating in the WNBA. Seattle ranks outside of the top five in the W in all of those categories.
If this spread was closer to New York -6 or New York -7, I would have given the nod to the Storm to cover since New York is just 6-10-1 ATS this season. However, this number is a little too low for a team that is elite at home.
The Liberty are not only 7-1 straight up at home, but they have a net rating of +19.6 – the second-best mark in the W.
Pick: Liberty -4 (-108 at DraftKings)
