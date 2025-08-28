Storm vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 28
Napheesa Collier is back, and the Minnesota Lynx are looking to add to their impressive 18-1 record at home on Thursday night against the Seattle Storm.
Seattle dropped its last game against the Indiana Fever, and it fell to the eighth seed in the W because of it. Now, the Storm are just hoping to avoid falling out of the top eight, although they have a 1.5-game cushion on the No. 9-seeded Los Angeles Sparks.
This could be a first-round playoff matchup, but oddsmakers are expecting Minnesota to roll on Thursday, setting it as an eight-point favorite.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s contest.
Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm +8.5 (-108)
- Lynx -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Storm: +270
- Lynx: -340
Total
- 164 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network - North, CW Seattle
- Storm record: 20-19
- Lynx record: 30-7
Storm vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Storm vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
Collier played over 31 minutes in her return from an ankle injury, and she finished with 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field.
The MVP favorite is averaging 23.9 points per game, so I’m surprised to see her prop line set below her season average against the Storm. Collier has appeared in two games against Seattle this season and finished with 16 points in one and 25 in the other.
She’s worth a look at she ramps up ahead of the playoffs.
Storm vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
There hasn’t been a team in the WNBA that’s better at home than the Lynx, as they’ve gone 18-1 straight up in 19 games this season.
Napheesa Collier (ankle) returned to the lineup and promptly dropped 32 points, nine rebounds and two assists in a win over the Indiana Fever, and the Lynx remain the No. 1 team in the W in record, net rating, offensive rating, defensive rating and average point differential.
So, I don’t mind laying any number with them at home against a Seattle team that lost by 20 in Indiana on Tuesday and is 1-2 against Minnesota this season.
The Storm are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and have a net rating of +2.8 this season, which is well below the Lynx (+13.0).
I bet a three-team teaser in today’s WNBA Best Bets column where I took the Lynx at -0.5, but I think they'll cover the 8.5 as well for bettors that just want to focus on this game.
Pick: Lynx -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.