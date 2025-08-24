Storm vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 24
Skylar Diggins and the Seattle Storm are making a push to secure the No. 7 seed, winning back-to-back games to get over .500 in the 2025 season.
Seattle has seen No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga start to come into her own in her rookie season, and the Storm have a one-game cushion on the No. 9-seeded Los Angeles Sparks heading into Sunday’s action.
The Washington Mystics, who traded All-Star Brittney Sykes to Seattle at the deadline, will aim to play spoiler on Sunday. Washington is two games out of the No. 8 seed, but its season isn’t over just yet.
That being said, Washington is just 3-7 in its last 10 games and has dropped three in a row. As a result, the best betting sites have set it as an underdog in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s first of three WNBA matchups.
Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -9 (-105)
- Mystics +9 (-115)
Moneyline
- Storm: -455
- Mystics: +350
Total
- 158 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 24
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, CW Seattle
- Storm record: 19-18
- Mystics record: 16-21
Storm vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Jacy Sheldon – out
Storm vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Dominique Malonga 7+ Rebounds (-180)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Storm rookie is worth a play in the prop market on Sunday:
Seattle Storm rookie center Dominique Malonga is starting to find herself at the WNBA level, and more playing time has come her way because of it.
The rookie is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 10 games this month, playing 21.0 minutes per game. She’s shot an impressive 61.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3 during this 10-game stretch.
Malonga has a ton of size and athleticism for such a young player, and she’s really used that well on the glass, grabbing seven or more boards in seven of her last 10 games, including four matchups in a row.
In late July, she grabbed nine rebounds in just 14 minutes against the Mystics, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see her have a big game on the glass on Sunday, especially if she plays upwards of 20 minutes.
Malonga has cleared this line in seven of the last eight games where she appeared in at least 15 minutes of action.
Storm vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Since Seattle is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, I’m not totally sold on laying the points – especially with the Storm on the road – on Sunday.
However, I do think there is some value in fading this Washington offense, which ranks 11th in offensive rating, ninth in effective field goal percentage and just 12th in turnover percentage.
Washington traded away Sykes – the team’s top scorer – at the deadline, and it has struggled to score 80 points in several games since. In fact, the Mystics have scored 74 or fewer points in two of their last three games, and they have four games since July 31 where they haven’t even cracked the 70-point mark.
Seattle has struggled on offense in 2025, but it does rank No. 3 in defensive rating and is only allowing 79.8 points per game.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Storm keep this Washington offense in check in a potentially low-scoring affair.
Pick: Mystics Team Total UNDER 74.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
