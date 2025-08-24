Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fever-Lynx, Valkyries Wings, Storm Rookie)
The WNBA playoff race is heating up as the regular season winds down, and four teams holding playoff spots are in action on Sunday, Aug. 24.
The Seattle Storm take on the Washington Mystics as they aim to hold onto the No. 7 seed in the W, but the No. 8-seeded Golden State Valkyries have a favorable matchup against the Dallas Wings this afternoon.
So, there’s a chance both teams are able to widen the gap between them and the chasing pack in the standings.
The nightcap on Sunday features the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx playing a second straight game against the injury-riddled Indiana Fever.
Indy is 2.5 games out of the No. 5 seed, but they could make up some ground on the New York Liberty, who have been struggling without Breanna Stewart.
There are a few bets I’m taking on Sunday, so let’s dive into the reasoning and the latest odds for each of them.
Golden State Valkyries Moneyline (-142) vs. Dallas Wings
Dallas is nearly impossible to trust right now, as it has dropped four games in a row and nine of its last 10 while posting a net rating of -12.3 (second-worst in the W) over that 10-game stretch.
With JJ Quinerly and Arike Ogunbowale out of the lineup, the margin for error for the Wings is even slimmer on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas dropped its last game against Golden State by 10 points, and it’s only gone 5-14 straight up at home in the 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are 8-11 overall on the road.
While Golden State has dropped three in a row, this is a huge game for the Valkyries as they aim to hold off the Sparks in the standings. Golden State has just a half-game lead entering Sunday’s action.
Even with the Valkyries struggling on offense this season (ninth in offensive rating), they still outrank Dallas (10th) in that category. The difference in this game will be the Golden State defense (No. 5 in the W), as the Wings are just 11th in defensive rating and fading fast down the stretch of this season.
I’ll lay the price on the moneyline for Golden State to snap its losing streak on Sunday.
Dominique Malonga 7+ Rebounds (-180)
Seattle Storm rookie center Dominique Malonga is starting to find herself at the WNBA level, and more playing time has come her way because of it.
The rookie is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 10 games this month, playing 21.0 minutes per game. She’s shot an impressive 61.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3 during this 10-game stretch.
Malonga has a ton of size and athleticism for such a young player, and she’s really used that well on the glass, grabbing seven or more boards in seven of her last 10 games, including four matchups in a row.
In late July, she grabbed nine rebounds in just 14 minutes against the Mystics, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see her have a big game on the glass on Sunday, especially if she plays upwards of 20 minutes.
Malonga has cleared this line in seven of the last eight games where she appeared in at least 15 minutes of action.
Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx OVER 167.5 (-110)
On Friday night, the Fever and Lynx combined for a whopping 185 points in a fun offensive affair.
Now, these teams head to Minnesota, where the Lynx are 17-1 in the regular season, for a rematch.
With Napheesa Collier (ankle, probable) on track to return to action in this game, I think there is some value in betting the OVER between these two offenses.
Minnesota ranks No. 1 in the WNBA in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage while the Fever clock in at No. 5 and No. 4 in those respective categories. Even with Caitlin Clark missing the majority of the 2025 season, Indiana has remained elite at putting the ball in the basket.
Where the Fever have fallen off is on the defensive end. They rank just eighth in the W in defensive rating, and they’ve been even worse over their last 10 games, ranking 10th in the league.
Indiana is also ninth in the league in opponent points per game (82.4), so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Minnesota push 90 points once again on Sunday night.
With Collier likely back, the Lynx should have an even more potent offensive attack than normal.
I think this total is a tad too low for this rematch.
