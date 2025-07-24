Storm vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, July 24
The Seattle Storm and Chicago Sky were both blown out in their first matchups out of the All-Star break, and they’ll look to bounce back in Thursday’s matchup in Chicago.
The Sky are hoping to get Ariel Atkins back in the lineup, as their offense took a major hit without her in the loss to the Atlanta Dream before the All-Star break (49 points) and the loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday (68 points).
Meanwhile, Seattle was blown out at home by the Dallas Wings, and it is looking to pick up a win to get back in the mix for a top-three seed in the West.
Guard Skylar Diggins (personal) missed Tuesday’s loss and her status on Thursday is in question.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm -6 (-110)
- Sky +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -258
- Sky: +210
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 24
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): The U, WCIU, KOMO 4, CW Seattle
- Storm record: 14-10
- Sky record: 7-16
Storm vs. Sky Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
- Skylar Diggins – day-to-day
Sky Injury Report
- Marquesha Davis – day-to-day
- Ariel Atkins – day-to-day
- Michaela Onyenwere – day-to-day
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Storm vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Note: These player prop selections were written before odds were released and are suggestions on past player performance.
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese Double-Double
This is a pretty simple prop, as Reese is averaging 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season. She’s recorded a double-double in 10 straight games and 16 of her 22 appearances overall this season.
Seattle is just 12th out of 13 teams in rebounding percentage in 2025, so I wouldn’t mind a play on Reese’s rebounds prop either. She should control the glass, especially if the Seattle offense struggles like it did against Dallas.
Storm vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
After playing some pretty solid basketball right before the break, the Sky have turned in two terrible offensive performances, scoring a combined 117 points.
With Atkins banged up and the Sky already the No. 12 team in the league in offensive rating, I don’t mind taking the UNDER in Thursday’s contest.
If Diggins is forced to sit again, it’s a major blow to Seattle’s attack, as the star point guard steadies the ship for the Storm and is one of the best scorers on the team.
Not only that, but Seattle relies heavily on its defense – No. 5 in the W – while ranking just eighth in offensive rating this season.
Even though the OVER has hit in the majority of Chicago’s games, I’m not totally sold on this team turning around this offensive slump on Thursday.
Pick: UNDER 160.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.