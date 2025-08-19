Storm vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The Seattle Storm have taken a massive step back in recent weeks, dropping eight of their last 10 games to fall under .500 in the 2025 season.
Seattle still holds the No. 8 seed in the WNBA, but it is in danger of missing the playoffs, which would be a disaster given the team’s recent trade deadline move. The Storm traded their first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft for All-Star Brittney Sykes, so missing the playoffs would mean a massive whiff on the 2025 season and the Storm being without a top pick in the 2026 draft.
On the bright side for Seattle, it is a massive favorite on the road on Tuesday against the Sky, who are 1-9 in their last 10 games and have dropped four in a row. With Angel Reese (back) banged up, the Sky have a very low ceiling on the offensive end.
However, there is a chance Reese (questionable) could return to the lineup on Tuesday night.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm -11.5 (-110)
- Sky +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -700
- Sky: +500
Total
- 155 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): The U, WCIU, KOMO 4, CW Seattle
- Storm record: 17-18
- Sky record: 8-25
Storm vs. Sky Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – questionable
- Ariel Atkins – probable
- Hailey Van Lith – probable
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Storm vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kamilla Cardoso OVER 13.5 Points (-105)
If there is one bright spot on this Chicago team at the moment, it’s former first-round pick Kamilla Cardoso.
The young center has scored 14 or more points in five of her last eight games, and she scored 13 points on just eight shots against the Storm back on July 24. Since the All-Star break, Cardoso is averaging 14.0 points per game in 11 games while shooting 52.0 percent from the field.
While she’s not an elite scorer just yet, I do believe in Cardoso to clear this line against a Storm team that is 11th in the W in opponent points in the paint per game this season.
Storm vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
This season, the Sky are 12th in the WNBA in offensive rating and 11th in effective field goal percentage, making them an easy team to fade with Reese out. Bettors will want to wait and see if the All-Star forward is able to suit up on Tuesday.
However, with the Storm struggling as of late (2-8 in their last 10), I’d rather bet on a team total than back the Storm to cover an 11.5-point spread.
Chicago has failed to clear 71.5 points in six of its last seven games, and it has the worst offensive rating in the WNBA (90.6) over its last 10 matchups.
Seattle has struggled on offense as of late, but it remains fifth in the WNBA in defensive rating and fifth in opponent points per game this season. In fact, the Storm held the Sky to just 57 points back on July 24.
I’ll gladly fade this Chicago team on Tuesday night.
Pick: Sky Team Total UNDER 71.5 Points (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.