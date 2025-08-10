Sun vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 10
The Las Vegas Aces are aiming to win a fourth game in a row on Sunday, and they are set as massive favorites at home against the Connecticut Sun.
The Sun (5-24 this season) are dead last in several major statistical categories this season, and they rank dead last in the W in record.
These teams have matched up a couple times this season with the Aces pulling out massive wins in every meeting. Las Vegas has won by 25, 26 and 16 points against the Sun this season.
Here’s a breakdown of Sunday night’s matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my game prediction.
Sun vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +11.5 (-112)
- Aces -11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sun: +500
- Aces: -700
Total
- 167 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sun vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sun record: 5-24
- Aces record: 17-14
Sun vs. Aces Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- None to report
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Sun vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jackie Young OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
The Sun are the worst defensive team in the W, so this could be a big game for Jackie young and the rest of the Las Vegas offense.
Young has cleared this line in two of her three games against Connecticut this season, scoring at least 14 points in all three of them. In addition to that, Young is averaging 16.9 points per game for the season while shooting 45.3 percent from the field.
The All-Star guard is an easy bet on Sunday night.
Sun vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
The Sun are just 5-24 in the 2025 season, and they have the worst net rating in the W by a decent margin.
These teams have played two games since late June, with the Aces winning by 26 and 16 points, holding the Sun under 70 points in both outings.
Now, with Las Vegas at home on Sunday, I think it’s a no-brainer to back A’ja Wilson and company.
The Aces have won three games in a row and seven of their last 10 to jump into the No. 6 seed in the W, and they’ve posted a positive net rating over that 10-game stretch despite having a negative one for the season.
With Las Vegas peaking at the right time, I’ll lay the points on Sunday night.
Pick: Aces -11.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
