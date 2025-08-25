Sun vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 25
The New York Liberty are fading in the WNBA standings with Breanna Stewart (knee) banged up.
After losing the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream, New York is just fifth in the standings in the W and facing a serious uphill battle to earn the No. 2 seed. The No. 4/No. 5 spots in the playoff standings are tough, because they set up a second-round date with the Minnesota Lynx in the playoffs (assuming the top-seeded Lynx advance).
Sabrina Ionescu missed New York’s last game as well, but she’s listed as questionable, along with Stewart, on Monday night against the Connecticut Sun.
The Sun have jumped out of the last spot in the standings, moving to 9-27 in 2025 with a three-game winning streak.
Connecticut is still eliminated from playoff contention, but it could be frisky on Monday night against a Liberty team that has been operating at less than 100 percent all month.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s Eastern Conference battle.
Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sun +12.5 (-110)
- Liberty -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +525
- Liberty: -750
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): WWOR-My9, Liberty Live (Livestream), NBC SPORTS BOSTON
- Sun record: 9-27
- Liberty record: 22-15
Sun vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan – doubtful
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally – out
- Isabelle Harrison – questionable
- Breanna Stewart – questionable
- Sabrina Ionescu – questionable
- Natasha Cloud -- questionable
Sun vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Marina Mabrey UNDER 3-Pointers Made
This season, the Liberty rank No. 1 in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage (31.1 percent), and they’ve given Mabrey trouble in three meetings that she’s played in between these squads.
The veteran guard is just 5-for-26 overall (including a dreadful 3-for-17 in her last two games against NY) against the Liberty from beyond the arc, and she’s shooting just 27.0 percent from 3 in the 2025 season.
Mabrey is a streaky player, but her 3-point shot has not fallen as of late, as she’s posted five games since the All-Star break without a single made 3. Overall, she’s shooting just 24.5 percent from deep since the break.
I’ll gladly fade her in a tough matchup on Monday.
Sun vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
The Liberty simply have not played well since the All-Star break, and they’ve been even worse without Stewart. She could return tonight, but it's hard to bet on the Liberty because she could be on a minutes restiction if she does play.
In the 13 games that the former league MVP has missed, New York is just 5-8 overall. So, I’m far from sold that it’ll be able to blow out the Sun, especially since Connecticut has played much better over its last 10 games.
During this 10-game stretch, CT ranks 10th in the league in net rating (-3.4) while the Liberty are at an even 0.0. So, there may not be as big of a gap as this spread suggests, despite the blowout wins New York has over CT this season.
To their credit, the Sun are 20-16 against the spread, and they are usually set as double-digit dogs. The Liberty, on the other hand, are just 13-22-2 against the spread and have struggled to win games by wide margins since Stewart went out.
The five wins the Liberty have without her have all come by less than 14 points, and they have a loss to the Sun mixed in there.
I’ll gladly take the points in this meeting on Monday night.
Pick: Sun +12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
