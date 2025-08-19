Sun vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics are both on the outside of the playoff picture at this point in the 2025 season, but Washington still has a chance to get in.
The Mystics have won two games in a row and are 0.5 games back of the No. 8 seed, despite the fact that they traded away All-Star Brittney Sykes at the deadline.
Washington is set as a favorite at home in this game by all of the best betting sites, and it should be able to handle a Connecticut team that has won just six games all season long.
However, the Sun have played better as of late, knocking off the Chicago Sky two games ago before forcing overtime against the Indiana Fever in their last matchup. Can CT stun the playoff-hopeful Mystics?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday night’s action.
Sun vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +6 (-110)
- Mystics -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +210
- Mystics: -258
Total
- 158 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sun vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, NBC SPORTS BOSTON
- Sun record: 6-27
- Mystics record: 16-18
Sun vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- None to report
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Jacy Sheldon – out
- Stefanie Dolson – out
Sun vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sonia Citron OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Citron has been great in her rookie season and has really turned things on as of late.
She’s averaging 19.7 points per game over her last nine games while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 57.5 percent from beyond the arc. On top of that, Citron has scored 17 or more points five times and exactly 16 points twice during this nine-game stretch.
I think she’s undervalued against a Sun team that is 12th in the league in defensive rating.
Sun vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
While the Mystics have been far from an elite team against the spread this season (17-17), they have been much better at home in the 2025 season.
Not only have the Mystics won 10 of their games at home, but they rank ninth in the league in net rating at home (-0.2), a step up from their overall net rating of -2.4.
The Sun, on the other hand, have won just one of its 16 road games this season and has a WNBA-worst net rating of -24.2 on the road. It’s nearly impossible to trust a six-win team with such a short spread, especially since Connecticut has the worst offensive rating in the WNBA.
I’ll back the Mystics to win a third game in a row on Tuesday night.
Pick: Mystics -6 (-110 at DraftKings)
