Sun vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 3
The 2025 season has been a rough one for both the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun, but one of them will add to their win total on Wednesday night.
The best betting sites have set the Sky as slight favorites at home, but Chicago is just 5-15 straight up at home and 1-9 over its last 10 games.
The Sun, despite a loss to Atlanta on Monday night, have won five of their last 10 games while posting a much better rating than their season-long mark.
These teams played twice in August with the Sun winning both matchups, so they may be a little undervalued in this meeting.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this matchup between two of the W’s worst teams this season.
Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +1.5 (-110)
- Sky -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +100
- Sky: -120
Total
- 162 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): The U, WCIU, NBC SPORTS BOSTON
- Sun record: 10-30
- Sky record: 9-30
Sun vs. Sky Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa – day-to-day
- Bria Hartley – out
Sky Injury Report
- Hailey Van Lith – day-to-day
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Sun vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese UNDER 15.5 Points (-130)
Angel Reese has put together an impressive sophomore season in the W, averaging 14.6 points 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.
Her efficiency has made a major jump in her second season, but I’m not sold on Reese at this number on Wednesday night. The Sun are sixth in the WNBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games, taking a major step forward from where they were through the first 30 games of the season.
Plus, Reese has been held to just 11 points in both of her matchups against Connecticut in 2025. This prop is a little high for my liking in a battle between two of the worst offenses in the WNBA.
Sun vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing CT against the Sky tonight:
The Sky and Sun met twice last month with Connecticut dominating the matchup. CT won by nine points at home and 10 in Chicago to move to 2-1 against the Sky in the 2025 season.
These teams have nothing to play for at this point in the season, but the Sun are peaking a little, showing some serious improvement over their last 10 games.
Sun vs. Sky Last 10 Games Stats
Record
- Sun: 5-5
- Sky: 1-9
Net Rating
- Sun: -2.6 (9th)
- Sky: -14.8 (12th)
Offensive Rating
- Sun: 100.8 (10th)
- Sky: 97.1 (13th)
Defensive Rating
- Sun: 103.3 (6th)
- Sky: 111.9 (12th)
The biggest difference for Connecticut has been the team’s improved defense, and that should go a long way against a Sky team that has consistently had one of the worst offensive ratings in the league this season.
Chicago is also just 18-21 against the spread this season while the Sun are 22-18. I think CT is worth a shot to win outright on Wednesday night.
Pick: Sun Moneyline (+100 at DraftKings)
