Sun vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 7
The Connecticut Sun’s rough 2025 season continued on Tuesday night, as they suffered a double-digit loss to the Phoenix Mercury and watched their former star – Alyssa Thomas – light them up with a triple-double.
CT will stay on the West Coast for Thursday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks, who have been the hottest team in the W as of late. Los Angeles has climbed back into the playoff picture by winning eight of its last 10 games.
With Cameron Brink (five blocks on Tuesday) back in action, the Sparks have the makings of a playoff team and are just two games under .500 in the 2025 season.
This is the third time in the last month that these teams have faced off, although the Sun covered as road underdogs back on July 13, losing by just four points.
The best betting sites have the Sparks set as double-digit favorites in this game, but should bettors trust them at home? L.A. has been shaky at home this season, winning just four of its 13 games.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction.
Sun vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +11.5 (-110)
- Sparks -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +455
- Sparks: -625
Total
- 175 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 7
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, NBC SPORTS BOSTON
- Sun record: 5-23
- Sparks record: 13-15
Sun vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Bria Hartley -- questionable
Sparks Injury Report
- None to report
Sun vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+100)
Plum has been on fire from beyond the arc as of late, hitting 40.7 percent of her shots over her last 13 games.
The Sparks guard made three or more shots from beyond the arc in both of her games against Los Angeles, and she’s coming off a 3-for-5 3-point shooting game against Indiana.
The Sun are allowing over eight 3-pointers per game and rank 10th in opponent 3-point percentage. Plum should thrive on Thursday night.
Sun vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
If you want to take a bet that hits at a high rate in the WNBA this season, take the OVER on just about any game that involves the Los Angeles Sparks.
Los Angeles is 19-8-1 to the OVER this season, and it has combined for over 175 points in seven of its last eight games.
That includes two games with the Sun, where these squads combined for 180 (in Los Angeles) and 187 points (in Connecticut).
The Sun have the worst defensive rating in the WNBA, and the Sparks (11th in defensive rating) aren’t far behind. Plus, Los Angeles loves to push the pace (No. 2 in pace), which should lead to a ton of extra possessions in this game.
Since L.A. has struggled to win at home, I think betting on the total is the safe way to attack this game from a betting perspective.
It’s also worth noting that the Sparks have held up their end on offense just about every night, ranking fifth in the W in offensive rating overall and No. 2 over their last 10 games.
Pick: OVER 175 (-110 at DraftKings)
