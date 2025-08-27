Sun vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 27
The Connecticut Sun had a three-game winning streak snapped on Monday against the New York Liberty, but they easily covered a double-digit spread in the loss.
CT lost by just two points, and it has one of the better ATS records in the W, despite winning just nine games in 2025.
On Wednesday, the Sun will hit the road to face No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, who also have just nine wins this season.
Both of these teams are eliminated from playoff contention, but there are a ton of young players — Bueckers, Leila Lacan, Saniya Rivers, Aziaha James and others — that are intriguing to watch down the stretch of this season.
As for Wednesday’s matchup, oddsmakers have the Wings favored at home. Can they cover and pick up a 10th win in 2025?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sun +2.5 (-110)
- Wings -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +124
- Wings: -148
Total
- 166 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV):KFAA, NBC SPORTS BOSTON
- Sun record: 9-28
- Wings record: 9-29
Sun vs. Wings Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Rayah Marshall – day-to-day
Wings Injury Report
- JJ Quinerly – out
- Li Yueru – out
- Arike Ogunbowale – out
- Tyasha Harris – out
Sun vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
Can Paige Bueckers put together yet another big game against the Sun?
The No. 1 overall pick has two 21-point games against Connecticut this season, but she’s coming off a down game in her last matchup, shooting 3-for-12 from the field.
Still, I’m backing the star guard in this matchup.
With Quinerly and Ogunbowale out, Bueckers has a huge offensive responsibility for the Wings, and she’s thrived this season, averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.
CT ranks 10th in the W in defensive rating and in opponent points per game, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Bueckers clear this line on Wednesday night.
Sun vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sun are in a great spot to cover as underdogs:
While the Sun had their winning streak snapped on Monday night, they’ve played much better basketball over their last 10 games, ranking eight in the WNBA in net rating (-2.4) over that stretch while winning four games.
When looking at Connecticut’s season-long record (it only has nine wins), it’s pretty impressive that the team has won nearly half of those games over the last few weeks.
On Wednesday, I think the Sun are in a great spot to cover – and potentially win outright – against a Wings team that has fallen apart as of late, ranking 12th in the W in net rating (-13.1) over its last 10 games.
During that stretch, the Wings are just 1-9, and they’ve lost key rotation players in JJ Quinerly and Arike Ogunbowale to injuries.
It hasn’t been a pretty season for the Sun, but they are 21-16 against the spread. I’ll back them to cover in this battle between two non-playoff squads in the W.
Pick: Sun +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
