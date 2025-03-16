Suns vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 16
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost four games in a row, slipping to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference in the process. They’ll aim to bounce back on Sunday against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, who are now just 1.5 games out of the final play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference.
Phoenix hasn’t done anything special to make up ground on the struggling Dallas Mavericks, as it has won just four of its last 10 games while posting the No. 25 defensive rating in the NBA.
However, the Lakers are banged up and without LeBron James on Sunday, although they should get Jaxson Hayes (probable) back in action. Can Luka Doncic, who has dominated the Suns in his career, carry the Lakers to a win?
Oddsmakers have Los Angeles favored in this matchup, but it’s been far from a great bet over this four-game losing streak.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday.
Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +3.5 (-110)
- Lakers -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: +124
- Lakers: -148
Total
- 229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Suns vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Suns record: 31-36
- Lakers record: 40-25
Suns vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – out
- Jalen Bridges– out
- Monte Morris – questionable
- Nick Richards – probable
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – probable
- Dorian Finney-Smith – questionable
- Gabe Vincent – questionable
- LeBron James – out
- Jaxson Hayes – probable
- Rui Hachimura – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Dalton Knecht – probable
Suns vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-125)
This season, KD is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game, and now he takes on a Lakers team that lacks an interior presence, even with Hayes returning to the lineup.
Durant has also been solid on the glass this month, averaging 7.3 boards per game while clearing 5.5 rebounds in five of seven matchups. He’s worth a shot in a game that means a ton for the Suns’ play-in tournament push.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 31.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Luka Doncic is a great prop target on Sunday:
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of a win entering Sunday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
Los Angeles has struggled since LeBron James went down with a groin injury, but Doncic has done a solid job picking up the slack, scoring 45 points in his last game against Milwaukee. Luka has 32 or more points in three of his last four games, and he should have a ton of looks against a Suns team that is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games.
In his career against the Suns, Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 21 games. He’s cleared 31.5 points in seven of the last eight games he’s played (and finished) against Phoenix dating back to his time in Dallas.
I think he’ll have a big game in a familiar matchup on Sunday.
Suns vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
This season, the Lakers have the third-best record against the spread as home favorites (15-9) while the Suns are just 7-10 against the spread when set as road underdogs.
The loss of James has certainly limited the Lakers’ ceiling, but they nearly upset the Denver Nuggets on Friday night without Doncic – a good sign for them entering this contest.
Phoenix is one of the worst defensive teams in the league, so Doncic, Austin Reaves and others should be able to score at will in this matchup. Even with the Lakers losing four games in a row, they still rank 10th in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
Plus, Los Angeles has been much better straight up at home (25-7) than on the road (15-18). I’ll take the Lakers to earn a much-needed win on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
