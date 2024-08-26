Super Bowl 2025 Odds for Every Team Following End of Preseason
The 2024 edition of NFL Preseason is officially in the books. That means that nothing stands between us and the opening kick to begin the regular season.
It's been a long offseason, but the wait is finally over. In celebration of that, let's take one last look at the odds for the upcoming campaign, including each team's odds to win Super Bowl 59.
Can the Chiefs pull off the first three-peat in Super Bowl history? Can the 49ers finally get over the hump? Is there a surprise team that can make a deep playoff run? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
All odds listed in this article are via BetMGM Sportsbook
Super Bowl 59 Odds
- Chiefs +500
- 49ers +600
- Ravens +1000
- Lions +1200
- Eagles +1200
- Bengals +1400
- Bills +1600
- Packers +1600
- Texans +1600
- Cowboys +2000
- Jets +2000
- Dolphins +2200
- Bears +2500
- Falcons +3000
- Rams +3000
- Browns +4000
- Chargers +5000
- Steelers +5000
- Colts +6600
- Jaguars +6600
- Seahawks +8000
- Buccaneers +8000
- Vikings +10000
- Saints +10000
- Cardinals +12500
- Broncos +15000
- Raiders +15000
- Titans +15000
- Commanders +15000
- Giants +20000
- Panthers +25000
- Patriots +30000
Chiefs Favored to Pull Off Three-Peat
The Chiefs are unsurprisingly the betting favorites to win Super Bowl 59. At +500, they have an implied probability of 16.67% of pulling off the three-peat. A $100 bet would profit a bettor $500 if they're able to achieve the feat.
No team in the history of the game has won three-straight Super Bowls. The Patriots made it to three-straight Super Bowls from 2017-2019, but lost to the Eagles in the second of their three appearances. The Patriots also won three-of-four Super Bowls from 2001-2004. The Dallas Cowboys also won three-of-four Super Bowls from 1993-1996.
As long as Patrick Mahomes stays healthy, the Chiefs are going to have a shot to pull it off. We can pencil them into the postseason this year, so it'll just be a matter of them getting hot at the right time like they have the past two seasons.
If the odds are any indication, there's a strong possibility we see a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. The 49ers are the clear second team on the odds list to win it all at +600, an implied probability of 14.29%.
Cowboys, Jets Set as Super Bowl Dark Horses
There are two popular teams that are both set at 20-1 to win Super Bowl 59, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.
Despite three-straight 12-5 seasons, the Cowboys have struggled to break the narrative that they implode once they get to the postseason. They have gone just 1-3 in the playoffs over those three seasons, including a 48-32 loss to the No. 7 seed, the Green Bay Packers, last season.
Meanwhile, Jets fans have high expectations for their team this season. After an offseason of hype in 2023, their dreams were crushed in a hurry when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just a handful of plays into his first year as a Jet. Hype is even higher this season now that the Jets have beefed up their offensive line and continue to have one of the best defenses in the league.
If you have faith in either of those teams to pull through for their fans, they could be a great bet at 20-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.